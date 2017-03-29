Whitaker propels Gauchos past Golden Valley

Chase Whitaker’s helmet sticker collection is going to grow after Wednesday’s performance.
El Capitan pitchers can earn stickers for recording five strikeouts in a game and picking up a win. It’s extra incentive and creates competition within the staff.
Whitaker hit both marks, pitching six solid innings to lead the Gauchos (8-4 overall, 2-0 in the Central California Conference) to an 8-1 win over Golden Valley at El Capitan High.
“We’re all competing for stickers to put on the back of our helmets,” Whitaker said. “We’re all competitive guys. When someone goes out and does a good job, you want to try to top them.”
Whitaker followed up Mark Sellers’ strong pitching performance on Monday. Whitaker finished with five strikeouts and surrendered just one run on two hits in six innings.
It’s the type of pitching performances the Gauchos are going to need from their starters with the CCC scheduling three conference games per week.
El Capitan seems equipped to handle the grinding weekly schedule with Sellers, Whitaker and Sai Davuluri.
“It’s funny you say that,” said Gauchos coach Aaron Ruiz. “I don’t know if we are. It’s early and we’re young. I like our three horses, but we’re thin.”
The key is going to be the Gauchos’ big three’s ability to pitch deep into games.
Whitaker was able to use all three of his pitches to keep the Cougars hitters guessing for most of the Wednesday.
“My fastball was working really well,” Whitaker said. “It had good movement and good (velocity). My curveball and changeup were surprisingly working well. I’ve been struggling with those pitches early on.”
The Gauchos broke the game open in the second inning with a five-run rally against Golden Valley starter Brady Mello.
Whitaker started the frame with a double. Chase Minor then hit a ball back up the middle that glanced off Mello’s glove. The Cougars pitcher raced to pick up the ball and fired to third, but his throw was wild, allowing Whitaker to score.
Zack Pilkington drove in Minor with a ground out. Braiden Ward later added an RBI double and Davuluri singled in two runs to extend the lead to 5-0. The Gauchos sent 10 hitters to the plate in the inning and connected on six hits.
“That was a great job of our guys being patient,” Ruiz said. “Brady came into the game with a low ERA and a lot of strikeouts. We did a good job of being patient and hitting good pitches.”
Davuluri, Whitaker and Dylan Webber all finished with two hits as the Gauchos pounded out 10 as a team.
Golden Valley’s lone run came in the third inning on an RBI double by Pete Minor.
Both teams will be back in action on Friday with El Capitan traveling to Buhach Colony at 4 p.m. The Cougars (4-8, 0-2) travel to Atwater at 4 p.m.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
