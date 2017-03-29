Buhach Colony batters Merced with 13 hits in 13-1 rout

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:27 On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves

1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay

3:30 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced High players

4:57 Shawn & Sean Show: Central Section predictions, Week 2