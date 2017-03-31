El Capitan’s Davuluri flirts with no-hitter in win over Buhach Colony

One of the most impressive statistics so far this spring was that El Capitan High ace Sai Davuluri hadn’t walked a batter in his 23 innings entering Friday’s start against Buhach Colony.
The streak came to an end with two outs in the third inning when a borderline 3-2 pitch against Buhach Colony’s Matt Ramirez was called a ball.
It was about the only thing that didn’t go Davuluri’s way against the Thunder. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and settled for a two-hit shutout as the Gauchos (9-4 overall, 3-0 Central California Conference) defeated the Buhach 3-0.
“It was a close pitch,” Davuluri with his mind still on the third inning walk after the game. “I thought it got the inside corner. When the ball leaves your hand it’s kind of out of your control. But definitely in my mind, I’m thinking why did I get to a 3-2 count.”
Davuluri’s walk totals are no accident.
The Dartmouth-bound right-hander despises free passes.
“I dislike walks a lot,” said Davuluri, who improved to 4-0 this season. “When the ball leaves your hand a walk is one of the things a pitcher can control. You can’t control what the batter is going to do. If he gets a hit, you give props to him. When you walk a batter that’s on you. You didn’t execute your pitch.”
After issuing the walk, Davuluri took a little walk around the mound to regain his focus. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning until Buhach Colony’s Dhelahn Tilghman hit a soft liner over El Capitan first baseman Chase Whitaker for a single.
“Our guys knew what was going on,” said El Capitan coach Aaron Ruiz. “They were adhering to all the no-hitter rules. They were leaving him alone in the dugout, but at the same time they were staying with us and staying with what we do.”
The Gauchos pounced on Buhach Colony for two runs in the top of the first inning. Whitaker drove in the first with a single. Davuluri came across with the second when the Thunder (5-4-1, 1-2) were unable to turn an inning-ending double play. Buhach Colony third baseman Alex Kendrick cleanly fielded a ground ball off the bat of Chase Minor, but his throw to second was low and skipped into right field.
“With all these good teams, when they give you an opportunity you have to take advantage of it,” Ruiz said. “Buhach Colony is a good team. When they give you a slight edge early, you have to take it.”
The Gauchos tacked on a third run in the second inning when a bobbled ball in the outfield allowed Brendan Kemps to score.
That was all the run support Davuluri would need as he didn’t allow a runner to reach second base until the seventh inning. He finished with six strikeouts, shutting down a lineup that pounded out 13 runs on 13 hits against Merced on Wednesday night.
His stats on the season are impressive. He lowered his ERA to 0.23 and has struck out 42, walked one and given up just one earned run on 13 hits in 30 innings.
He almost had a no-hitter to go with it.
“That happens all the time,” Davuluri said. “It happened to me a couple times last year. I took no-hitters into the fourth and fifth innings a couple times. I just figure it’s not meant to be. It’s fun though. Today everyone was trying to stay quiet and leave me alone in the dugout.
“It seems like it’s always a hit like that that ends it when you watch it on the TV.”
