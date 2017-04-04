Prep Roundup: Kim cards low score at CCC Mid-Season Tourney

Merced High’s Peter Kim turned in the low round with a 77 at the Central California Conference Mid-Season Tournament at Merced Golf & Country Club on Monday.
Turlock finished with a 405 for the lowest team score. The Bulldogs were led by Connor Oco and Preston Magina, who both carded an 80, which was the second lowest individual score.
El Capitan finished second with a score of 467 The Gauchos were led by Chris Giardina’s 84.
Baseball
El Capitan 9, Buhach Colony 3 in Merced – Braiden Ward, Elijah Reid and Chase Whitaker each had two hits as the Gauchos improved to 4-0 in the Central California Conference. Mark Sellers picked up the win with six innings of work and he also drove in two runs.
Oscar Trejo and R.J. Garcia had two hits each for the Thunder (1-3).
Golden Valley 11, Atwater 4 in Merced – The Cougars (2-2 CCC) jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the first two innings and coasted to a win. Jack Solis led GV with three hits, a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Zach Castillo added two hits and three runs for the Cougars.
Turlock 6, Merced 1 in Merced – Tate Soderstrom led the Bulldogs (2-0 CCC) with three hits and three runs scored in a win at Merced. Cameron Martin struck out seven and gave up just one run in six innings to get the win.
