Buhach softball can’t bounce back from bad inning

Physical errors are going to happen.
They’re as inevitable in the game of softball as pitching and hitting. It’s the compounding of them that tends to keep coaches up at night.
Nancy Williamson might lose a little sleep over Buhach Colony’s third inning on Tuesday afternoon. The Thunder committed a pair of errors and tacked on a handful of mental mistakes that opened the door for Pitman to bat through the order. The Pride took full advantage, pounding out five hits and pushing across six runs. BC never recovered in an 11-6 loss at home.
“We had a bad inning,” junior shortstop Tatianna Anderson said. “We made a lot of errors. We tried to fix it. We had three different infield meetings where we said we were going to put the last play behind us and we just couldn’t get out of the inning.”
Things started well enough for Buhach Colony (10-5, 2-3 Central California Conference) as it jumped out to a 1-0 lead.
Mellanie Valencia opened the first with a single and Anderson (3 for 4, two runs) followed with a sacrifice bunt attempt that she beat out for a single. Valencia took third on the play giving the Thunder runners at the corners with no outs. Selena Sandoval bounced into a double play, but Valencia came home to give BC a lead.
It stayed that way until the third inning when a one-out throwing error set the stage for a big Pitman (4-5-1, 2-2 CCC) rally. Lehua DeLeon (4 for 5, 2B, two runs) followed with a single. The inning should have ended with a Morgan Aguiniga pop up to second, but the Pride made the extra out hurt by producing four straight two-out singles. Claire Fountain (2 for 3, two runs, two RBI), Kodi Storment and Taylor Honnette (2 for 4, triple, two RBI) all drove in runs in the inning.
Tough as the inning was, Buhach could have limited the damage to four runs. The Pride added a fifth run on a wild pitch and another came around to score from second on the play when catcher Julia Pinasco’s throw to the plate kicked away from Sandoval.
To the Thunder’s credit, they didn’t put their heads down.
BC answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to trim the lead to 6-3. The Thunder showed some two-out magic of their own with four straight singles. Pinasco (two RBI) and Kaylee Robertson provided run-scoring singles to get Buhach right back into the contest.
The Thunder had ample opportunity to cut further into the lead, but did themselves no favors with some base-running miscues.
Down 7-3 in the fourth inning, Alyssa McCabe scorched a ball under the Pitman second baseman and all the way to the right-center field fence. BC could have had runners on second and third with one down and the top of the lineup coming up, but third base coach Kevin Navarra opted to try and score Justine Navarra from first on the play. Navarra was cut down at the plate, all but killing the rally.
The top of the Thunder order was hoping to do some damage in the sixth with two on and two out, but Pitman’s catcher caught Brooklyn Haley leaning a little too far off of second base and picked her off to end the threat.
Pitman put the game away with a three-run sixth inning, using four more hits and an RBI ground out to break it open.
“We’ve had some injuries and been forced to move some kids around and out of their positions,” Williamson said. “I think that’s led to some of our bad innings recently. We’re compounding our mistakes and a game can get away from you fast when you do that.
“The thing that really bothers me is we left a ton of runners on base. There were opportunities to get back into the game and we just didn’t take advantage of them.”
Atwater 2, Golden Valley 0 in Merced – Cheyenne Mahy tossed a nine-inning, two-hit shutout to out duel the Cougars’ Marissa Bertuccio and help keep the Falcons (8-2-1, 5-0) undefeated in CCC play.
Mahy struck out 11 in the win while Bertuccio struck out nine. The deadlock was finally broken in the ninth when Abby Viera triple in a run and Katlyn Lawrence followed with an RBI double.
