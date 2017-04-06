Merced boys edge Atwater in the pool in battle of CCC unbeatens

The Merced and Atwater High boys swim teams came into Thursday’s meet tied atop the Central California Conference standings at 4-0.
The Falcons took the lead early by sweeping the top three spots in the 100-yard freestyle, led by Connor Norton’s first-place finish (49.87 seconds).
Trailing by 14 points with just four events left, Merced battled back. Abraham Santana and Aaron Capulong finished first and second in the 100 breaststroke to give the Bears the lead and they held on for a 97-86 win to improve to 5-0 in the CCC on at Merced High.
“After Atwarer went one-two-three in the 100 free, I knew we were in big trouble, but we outscored them in the final four individual events and never stopped believing we could win the meet,” said Merced coach Kit Grattan. “A true team effort against a great opponent.”
Grattan’s squad is vying for their ninth consecutive CCC championship.
Sanatana (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke), David Chen (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and David Ladousier (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle) were all double-winners for the Bears.
Connor Norton won the 50 and 100 freestyle events for Atwater.
Girls Swimming
Merced 131, Atwater 52 in Merced – Karina Flores and Madaline Hall both won two individual events to help the Bears improve to 4-1 in the CCC. Flores won the 200 freestyle (2:16.30) and 500 freestyle (6:06.40). Hall won the 50 freestyle (27.28) and 1:00.40.
Sophia Hart (200 individual medley), Lidzie Skarke (100 butterfyle), Francess Carpenter (100 backstroke) and Libby Shank (100 breaststroke) all added first-place finishes in individual events for Merced.
