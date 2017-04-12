Buhach’s McBride, El Cap’s Nolen sign with Monterey Bay

The change was so abrupt, even Gwynne McBride didn’t see it coming.

For years the Buhach Colony aquatics star had marketed herself on the college recruiting trail as a swimmer. When coaches would inquire about the possibility of playing water polo too, the answer was a resounding no.

That hard stance started to change during McBride’s junior year and became a full blown reversal last fall as the Thunder made a playoff run.

“After this past water polo season, I decided I didn’t really feel like I was done playing water polo,” McBride said. “I feel like I have more potential left in me and I just really wanted to continue with that.”

McBride’s renewed love for water polo coupled with a desire to study marine science made Cal State Monterey Bay an easy choice for her. In a party-like atmosphere, complete with signs and noisemakers, the senior made things official on Wednesday afternoon. In front of an intimate group of family, friends, coaches and BC staff, McBride signed her letter of intent to play for the Otters.

“I’ve always pictured signing and I’m so happy it gets to be with Monterey. I love the school,” McBride said. “It means everything. All of these people are so important to me. I invited every single one of these people personally. I love every single person here and I’m so excited for today.”

About 12 miles away, El Capitan’s Madison Nolen was realizing a dream of her own.

Surrounded by family, coaches and friends inside the Stable Center, Nolen also committed to playing water polo as Monterey Bay.

“Honestly, it was an amazing day, because I feel like the next chapter of my life is ready to go,” Nolen said. “I feel like it’s not just a big deal for me, but for my family that’s supported me all these years.

“I visited Monterey back in November or December and just stepping on the campus and meeting the coach, I fell in love with it. She offered me a spot on the team right then. I took a breath and looked at my mom. She kind of gave me the look and I said, ‘Yes.’ ”

Monterey Bay gets two of the area’s most versatile athletes and steady leaders.

McBride did a little of everything to help the Thunder to a second-place finish in the Central California Conference, showing herself a capable scorer, defender and one of the area’s best swimmers. Nolen was every bit as essential piece in the Gauchos’ CCC and Sac-Joaquin Section Division II title runs.

Now the former league rivals will team up for the Otters.

“We played together a little bit last summer and we’re going to do it again this summer,” Nolen said. “We’re already friends, so I think that chemistry we have is going to make it easier for us to join the team.

“It wouldn’t have been a huge deal to go away to college by myself, but it’s definitely nice going through all these knew experiences with someone you already know.”