Montanez, Betterncourt lead GV boys to track win

Isaiah Montanez and Shawn Bettencourt both won two individual events to help lead the Golden Valley High boys track team to a win at the Central California Conference’s second center meet of the spring at Atwater High on Wednesday.
Montanez swept the sprints with wins in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Montanez crossed the finish line in 11.37 seconds in the 100 and 22.86 seconds in the 200.
Bettencourt won both hurdle events with a time of 14.94 seconds in the 110 high hurdles and 41.84 seconds in the 300 hurdles.
Montanez and Bettencourt also teamed with Hunter Slatten and Alexander Salas to win the 4x100 relay.
The Cougars finished with 155.5 team points to outdistance Turlock (136.5) and Pitman (100.5).
Turlock won the girls meeet with 150.5 points. Pitman finished with 122 and Golden Valley had 97.
Other local boys winners include Atwater’s Jared Del Real in the shot put with a toss of 49 feet and 11 inches and Buhach Colony’s Lavon Wallace in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet.
On the girls side, Merced’s Quinn Hagerman and Golden Valley’s Megan Pust and Kayla Commons were all double-winners.
Hagerman won the 800 (2:23.95) and the 1600 (5:16.01). Pust finished first in the 300 hurdles (47.95) and the high jump (5 feet). Commons picked up victories in the long jump (16-11.5) and triple jump (35-02).
Other local winners were Golden Valley’s Keionnie Clemons in the 200 (26.94), Merced’s Kaitlynn Perez in the 400 (1:02.31), Buhach Colony’s Morgan Johnson in the discus (134-04).
