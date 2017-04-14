Merced boys swimmers complete another perfect run

Even with Merced’s storied athletic history, 48 consecutive conference wins isn’t something that’s happened often.
Only basketball legend Vince Clemons can claim a longer streak, opening his Bear career with 78 consecutive league wins.
Kit Grattan and his Merced boys swim team continue to creep closer to that mark, completing their ninth consecutive undefeated Central California Conference regular-season campaign with a 128-59 victory over Golden Valley on Thursday night.
The Bears will try and wrap up a ninth consecutive CCC title at the CCC Swim Championships in two weeks.
Freshman David Chen led the way on Thursday, capturing individual wins in the 100- and 500-yard freestyles and then helping Merced (6-0 CCC) win the 200 medley and the 400 freestyle relays.
Hayden Giebeler (200 freestyle), Nathan Latronica (200 individual medley), Damon Ladousier (100 butterfly), Abraham Santana (100 backstroke) and Aaron Capulong (100 breaststroke) also had wins for Merced.
Golden Valley’s Titus Dean captured the 50 freestyle.
The Merced girls finished the regular season 5-1 with a 122-21 victory over the Cougars.
Stephanie and Sophia Hart led the way in the victory, each capturing a pair of races and contributing to a relay victory for the Bears.
Merced will try to avenge a four-point loss to El Capitan earlier in the season at the CCC Championships.
Boys Swimming
Buhach Colony 96, Atwater 89 in Atwater – The Thunder (5-1 CCC) finished the season in second place after edging out their crosstown rivals.
Led by Connor Norton (50 and 100 freestyle) and Dalton Hoofard (100 butterfly and 500 freestyle) the Falcons won eight of the 12 events, but lost the day.
Luke Bird (100 IM) and Jonathan Dietz (1-meter diving) both had wins for BC.
Girls
Buhach Colony 109, Atwater 73 in Atwater – Gwynne McBride – who signed to play water polo at Cal State Monterey Bay on Wednesday – closed out a stellar week with wins in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke to lead the Thunder’s victory.
Erin McBride, Pamela Solano and Emma Seifert all added two individual wins in the BC victory.
