Livingston’s Avila fires three-hit shutout against Atwater

Looking at Livingston right-hander Ceaser Avila, you’d hardly know it was raining.
Avila didn’t opt for long sleeves in the wet weather.
“I was pretty comfortable,” Avila said. “I don’t like to wear too many things. I don’t want to get too fancy.”
Avila looked comfortable as he powered his way to a three-hit shutout. The Wolves sophomore showed he had plenty left in the tank late as he struck out the side in the seventh inning to finish with 11 punchouts as Livingston (10-8) opened the 58th Annual Fran Oneto/Atwater-Winton Lions Easter Baseball Tournament with a 6-0 win over Atwater on Monday night at Memorial Ballpark.
“With Ceaser throwing we knew we were going to get a lot of swing and misses,” said Livingston coach Matt Winton. “That helps right there. You don’t have to pick up the ball and play catch in these conditions. When we did have to play catch I thought we did a good job.”
The Falcons didn’t fare as well in the wet conditions.
Three first-inning errors, two hits and two walks helped the Wolves jump out to a 3-0 lead and chase Atwater starter Johnny Molina out of the game in the first inning. Avila and Jose Torres delivered run-scoring singles during the rally.
Avila took over from there.
He pitched around three singles and four walks as he only allowed two runners to reach second base in the game. One of the Falcons only threats came in the second inning with a leadoff walk to Fabian Vera and a bunt single by Daniel Vann gave Atwater (2-14) two runners on and no outs.
However, Avila struck out the next two hitters and Livingston shortstop Omar Aguilar made a nice play on a ground ball up the middle by Javier Cardenas for the third out.
The rain didn’t bother Avila much.
“I just had to adjust my pitching mechanics a little,” Avila said “I know I have a good defense behind me so I wanted to pound the strike zone.”
Avila said he went to a higher leg kick and longer stride to combat the wet mound.
The Wolves tacked on a fourth run in the fourth inning as Sergio Torres singled in Aguilar with two outs to extend the lead to 4-0.
The Falcons again struggled with the wet field, committing three errors in the fifth inning that helped Livingston open up a 6-0 lead.
“I thought we did a good job of putting the ball in the play and making them throw a wet ball early in the game,” Winton said. “I thought they actually made some good plays, considering the conditions.”
In earlier action, Mountain House opened with two wins. The Mustangs defeated Merrill West 9-3 in the opening game. Nick Aguilar then threw a no-hitter in Mountain House’s 7-0 win over Jerry Manuel. Aguilar struck out five and was aided by 10 ground ball outs.
St. Joseph Notre Dame defeated Elliot Christian 3-0 in the other contest.
