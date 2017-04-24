Notebook: Tennis and Swimming championships, local scholarship winners

The regular season for high school tennis and swimming wraps up with league championships this week.
The Central California Conference singles tennis tournament starts on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Pitman High. The singles finals and double tournament will be held on Thursday at Pitman.
The Western Athletic Conference tennis tournament will be held at Livingston High today.
Merced High will try to finish off its ninth consecutive title championship on Saturday at the CCC Swim Championships at Buhach Colony.
The Bears went 5-0 in the team duals to extend their winning streak to 48 consecutive CCC victories.
The varsity meet is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
Sac-Joaquin Section announces Dale Lacky Scholarships
Golden Valley High senior Brady Mello will receive the Clark Coover Scholarship award of $1,500 from the Sac-Joaquin Section. Mello and Western Sierr’s Leila Doty received the top awards from the section.
Mello played football, wrestling and baseball all four years at Golden Valley. He advanced to the state tournament this past season in wrestling. He’s also a Golden Valley academic mentor and volunteers as a youth wrestling coach and referee.
Mello is No. 1 in his class with a 4.48 GPA.
Golden Valley’s Abbie Croninger, Pacheco’s Altey Snapp and Hilmar’s Alex Barcelos all earned $500 Dale Laky Scholarships.
The Sac-Joaquin Section will hand out 48 scholarships worth $30,000 at the section breakfast award ceremony on Tuesday. The breakfast begins at 9 a.m. More than $25,000 of the scholarship money was raised with the Sac-Joaquin Section Foundation basketball and volleyball games.
The section will also award the three local Model Coach Award winners from our area in Merced High football coach Rob Scheidt, Los Banos tennis coach Lynn Barcellos and former Hilmar volleyball coach Catherine Mendes.
