Atwater clinches share of first league championship since 1980

For 37 years, the softball banner that hangs in the Atwater High gym has only had the year 1980 listed as the last league championship.
That title drought is over.
The Falcons defeated El Capitan 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon, improving to 9-0 in the Central California Conference and clinching at least a share of the conference title with three games remaining.
“It’s really important to us,” said sophomore Megan Escobar, who drove in the only run of the game with a fourth-inning double. “We’re worked really hard this year.”
It’s been so long the Falcons didn’t even know to celebrate. There was no postgame dogpile, no screaming or any indication that something special had just happened.
“I don’t think we realized we clinched it at first,” said Atwater ace Cheyenne Mahy, who pitched a two-hit shutout. “It wasn’t until we were down the left-field line that we found out we clinched. We were like, ‘Oh, awesome. We won.’ ”
The Falcons used the same recipe for success they’ve used all season.
It starts with Mahy in the circle. The senior right-hander is making her case for CCC Most Valuable Player, compiling a 10-1 record with a 0.81 ERA this season. She’s struck out 130 batters in 86 innings. She’s also hitting .393 with five home runs and 16 RBIs.
Mahy was on against the Gauchos (10-8-2, 3-6), striking out nine hitters and only allowing two baserunners.
The Falcons played flawless defense behind Mahy and got the timely hitting with Escobar coming through with a big double to center that scored Katie Bettis in the fourth inning.
“Every time she’s up there we’re confident,” said Atwater coach Robert Santistevan, whose team improved to 14-4-1 overall. “Megan is a good hitter. She has a good personality on the field. Everything about her is great.”
El Capitan ace Cassie Gasper didn’t make it easy on the Falcons. She matched Mahy pitch for pitch, except for the double to Escobar. Gasper struck out seven, didn’t allow a walk and finished with the tough-luck loss.
Mahy enjoys the battles she faces against the pitchers the CCC has to offer this season.
“I come into each game with the same mindset,” Mahy said. “Every pitcher in the CCC is good. It was fun today. I always love playing El Cap. It’s a fun game.”
The Falcons have three games left to clinch the title outright. Their first opportunity is on Thursday at Pitman.
“We don’t want to share,” Santistevan said.
Pitman 6, Merced 2 in Turlock – Morgan Anguiniga went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs and two RBIs to lead the Pride (4-4 CCC) to a win over the Bears (5-4). Denae Finney went the distance in the circle to pick up the win.
Golden Valley 7, Buhach Colony 6 in Atwater – Christiane Grijalva collected three hits and three RBIs to help the Cougars (13-10-1, 2-7 CCC) overcome a five-run deficit. Marissa Bertuccio came on in relief to get the win for GV and Michael Key hit a home run.
Selena Sandoval had three hits for Buhach Colony (2-6 CCC). Mellanie Valencia and Brooklyn Haley had two hits each for the Thunder.
Dos Palos 4, Mendota 1 in Dos Palos – Teya Vincent went 3-for-3 for the Broncos (19-2-1, 4-0 West Sierra League) with a home run, a triple and two RBI to help Dos Palos win its 17th consecutive game. Grace Schofield added two hits and two stolen bases.
Baseball
Turlock 2, El Capitan 1 (9 innings) in Merced – Dallin Tilby pitched eight innings to pick up the extra-inning win over the Gauchos as the Bulldogs improved to 12-5 overall and 5-0 in the CCC. Sai Davuluri pitched all nine innings for El Capitan (11-9, 4-3).
Braiden Ward, Chase Whitaker and Dylan Webber all had two hits for El Capitan.
Boys Volleyball
Golden Valley 3, Merced 0 in Merced – Bryan Livesay and Jim Change both finished with 10 kills as the Cougars (26-6, 10-0 CCC) swept the Bears 25-16, 26-13, 25-21. Toukue Her finished with 28 assists and Vong Her recorded 19 digs for GV.
Stone Ridge Christian 3, Brookside Christian 0 in Merced – Bryce Louters finished with three blocks, eight digs and five aces to lead the Knights (7-1, 5-0 Central California Athletic Alliance) to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-10 sweep of Brookside Christian.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
