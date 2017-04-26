Salas, Montanez rivalry helps propel Golden Valley to another CCC championship

Alexander Salas and Isaiah Montanez first raced against each other when they were in the eighth grade. Salas went to Cruickshank Middle School and Montanez went to Hoover.
Their first race, however, wasn’t at a track meet. It took place in the parking lot of the Sunny View Apartment complex where they both lived.
The first race ended in a tie. They immediately raced again and Salas won. The third time went to Montanez.
Now as Golden Valley High seniors, they compete against each other every day.
“We’re always pushing each other,” Montanez said. “We’re the fastest ones on campus. We’re always going to be rivals. You can believe that. But we push each other to do better.”
Wednesday’s Central California Conference center meet was the rubber match this season for the two sprinters. Salas had won the 100-meter dash at the first center meet on March 29th. Montanez got his revenge in the second center meet on April 12th.
It was Salas edging Montanez in the 100 at Golden Valley on Wednesday, crossing the finish like in 10.95 seconds. Montanez finished second at 10.99. Salas’ time which was wind-aided ranks sixth in the Sac-Joaquin Section this season. Montantez is now tied for ninth.
“We’re going to keep competing until we can’t run anymore,” Salas said.
“He has his days and I have mine,” said Montanez, who also finished second in the 200 to Pitman’s Isaiah Marable with a time of 22.58 seconds.
The competitive drive of Salas and Montanez is Golden Valley’s gain. The duo have been big point earners for the Cougars this season. They both are also part of the 4x100 relay with Montanez running the first leg and Salas the anchor. They teamed up with Shawn Bettencourt and Hunter Slatten to post the top time in the section at 42.19 on Wednesday.
The Cougars celebrated their second consecutive CCC championship on Wednesday. Golden Valley racked up 142 points, running away from second-place Turlock, which finished with 123.5 points. Golden Valley was won all three conference center meets.
Bettencourt also did his part, winning the 110 high hurdles (14.76) and 300 hurdles (41.91).
Golden Valley’s Slatten, Elijah Merino, Kristopher Lemas and Thomas Rowan teamed up to win the 4x400 relay also with a time of 3:32.26.
The Cougars also got second-place finishes in the 400 by Rowan (51.91), 800 by Nicolas Guzman (2:07.50) and 110- and 300- hurdles by Lemas (15.64 and 41.98).
The Turlock girls won their third center meet, scoring 157 team points to clinch the CCC championship. Pitman finished a distant second with 115.5 points.
The Bulldogs were led by Adalae Fredeen, who won the 100 hurdles (16.19) and 300 hurdles (49.06).
One of the stars of the meet was Golden Valley’s Kayla Commons. The Cougar senior won three events with victories in the 200 (25.75), long jump (17-00.75) and the triple jump (38-09). Her time in the 200 set a school record for lowest time in any condition.
Marable was a double-winner with victories in the 200 (22.21) and 400 (49.80).
Other local boys winners include Merced’s John Hagerman (1600, 4:34.86) and Richard Cole McKain (3200, 10:22.03), El Capitan’s Dominique Navarette (shot put, 48-01) and Jalin Wiggins (triple jump, 44-06.50), and a tie in the high jump between Buhach Colony teammates Lavon Wallace and Harrison Hobbs, who both cleared 6 feet.
Golden Valley’s Megan Pust started competing in the high jump for fun a couple weeks ago and now it looks like she’ll start taking the event more seriously after clearing 5 feet to win on Wednesday.
“I did it last week for fun and now it looks like I’ll be doing it the next two weeks at the Meet of Champions and the CCC Championships,” said Pust, whose top event is the 300 hurdles. “Now I do it because I’ve been doing well.”
Other local girls winners were Atwater’s Clara Harman (400, 1:00.86) and Arely Venegas (1600, 5:38.02), Merced’s Ciara Colon (800, 2:28.62) and Buhach Colony’s Morgan Johnson (discus, 125-10).
The CCC championships will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Turlock High.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments