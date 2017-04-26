Weiss serves as catalyst as Atwater basbeall rallies past El Capitan again

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt Pause 1:01 Merced Montessori program taking applications 1:41 Fatal crash near Dos Palos 1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos 1:24 2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced 1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits 1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow 1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the nation's evolving laws on cannabis 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jacob Weiss drove in four to help Atwater rally past El Capitan for the second time in three days. (Sean Lynch/slynch@mercedsunstar.com) sjansen@mercedsunstar.com