Weiss serves as catalyst as Atwater basbeall rallies past El Capitan again

With the bases loaded, nobody out and Wednesday afternoon’s tilt against visiting El Capitan very much in the balance, Jarrod Pimentel knew he needed a strike thrower.
The Atwater coach turned to Kyle Yerrick out of the Falcon bullpen, hoping the junior southpaw could keep the Falcons in the game. Yerrick rewarded his coach’s confidence. Despite yielding a walk that forced in the game-tying run, Yerrick retired the next three hitters to limit the damage. Included in that run was University of Washington-bound Braiden Ward, whose pop up to second ended the rally.
It proved the pivotal sequence of the game as Atwater struck for three runs in the bottom half of the inning and then held on for an 8-6 victory over the Gauchos at Memorial Ballpark.
The loss was El Capitan’s (11-9, 4-4 Central California Conference), third of the week and throws the battle for the league’s third and final playoff spot wide open with just over two weeks to play. Atwater (5-16, 3-5 CCC) pulled within one game of the Gauchos, while Buhach Colony, Merced and Golden Valley all are in the hunt with two conference wins.
“Kyle is kind of our go-to guy when we need someone to throw strikes,” Pimentel said. “I know he didn’t right away tonight, but he bounced back quickly from that walk. He’s a guy that we know will challenge hitters. He came in and bailed (Fabian) Vera out. Minimizing the damage done in that inning was probably the difference in the game.”
Unfortunately for El Capitan, the sixth inning has become an all too common an occurrence as the Gauchos dropped their fourth straight conference game after starting league 4-0.
Trailing 5-3, EC used back-to-back walks and an Elijah Reid infield single to load the bases with no outs. An error deep in the hole at short followed by a Zack Pilkington walk helped El Capitan tie the game, and still there were no outs. The chance to break things open was missed, however, as Yerrick battled back with three straight outs.
The Gauchos left eight runners on in the last three innings and, despite going 5 for 12 with runners in scoring position, managed to drive in just two runs in those situations settling for three infield singles.
“Our guys tried to fight to get back in it, but all the way up until today, we still haven’t gotten that big hit,” El Cap coach Aaron Ruiz said. “To have the bases loaded, nobody out and only push across one or two runs, we need to do more than that. That was an opportunity to break the game open and we didn’t do it. Even with two outs, we had our lead-off guy coming up. That’s the situation we want him in and he needs to go to work there. We still couldn’t get it done.
“Instead, we let them hang around and then gave them some extra outs and Atwater did a great job taking advantage of it.”
Perhaps emboldened by Monday’s five-run seventh inning to rally past the Gauchos, Atwater barely batted an eye when El Cap jumped out a 2-0 lead on Wednesday.
Ward (2 for 4) opened the game with a single and came home to score on a Mark Sellers (2 for 4, 2 RBI) double. Chase Whitaker brought Sellers home with an RBI ground out as the Gauchos built a 2-0 lead.
The Falcons responded with a four-run third inning.
Atwater’s first six batters reached safely as Javier Cardenas drew a lead-off walk and a poor throw to second on a probable double-play ball put two on with no outs. Cody Rhoads dropped down a bunt attempt in the perfect spot to load the bases with no outs. Jacob Weiss (2 for 3, 4 RBI) drilled a two-run single to left to get the Falcons on the board.
Rhoads tied the game with a steal of home after EC catcher Brendan Kemps fired to first trying to catch the runner wandering too far off of the bag. Daniel Vann (2 RBI) then flared an opposite-field single to right to put Atwater in front. Weiss tacked on an RBI single in the fourth to make it 5-3.
“I think we had our heads up a lot,” Weiss said. “We knew we could come back just like we did in Monday’s game and we just kept through it and stayed strong. I feel like we’ve gotten in our groove. We were not with ourselves with those (early) games and these last couple games we’ve bared down. Everyone did their part and we’re pulling out wins now.”
The freshman was at the heart of the sixth-inning rally as Atwater went back up for good.
John Molina led things off with a pinch-hit single, and back-to-back errors on sacrifice-bunt attempts loaded the bases with no outs. A wild pitch scored a run and then Weiss drove in another with a fielder’s choice. Vann capped the rally with a sacrifice fly to make it 8-5 Atwater.
As has been the case for both teams, the final three outs didn’t come easily. A two-out error opened the door for El Capitan in the seventh and the Gauchos pounced with three straight singles to trim the lead to 8-6 and load the bases. Kemps looked poised to make it four straight hits with a soft line drive into shallow left field, but a nice running grab by shortstop Jakob Faulk ended it.
Merced 7, Pitman 6 in Turlock – The Bears built a 7-1 lead and then held on for a 7-6 win to hand the Pride (12-8, 5-1 CCC) their first conference loss of the season.
Grant Deal led the Bears (8-11, 2-4 CCC) with four hits. Tanner Pellissier pitched into the seventh inning to pick up the win. Julian Verdin recorded the final two outs for the save.
Turlock 7, Golden Valley 4 in Turlock – Pete Minor singled twice and drove in a pair of runs, but a late Cougar rally fell short as GV (8-14, 2-6 CCC) dropped their fourth straight conference game.
Case Pacheco had a big two-run double in a five-run third inning that proved the difference for the Bulldogs (6-0 CCC).
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
Comments