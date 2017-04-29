McBride shines at CCC meet, Merced girls, Buhach boys win

Gwynne McBride’s senior season at Buhach Colony High is rapidly winding down. That’s why Saturday’s Central California Conference Championships were bittersweet for the Thunder star.
It was McBride’s final home swim meet.
It was also her final race against good friend Marion Carpenter of El Capitan.
McBride edged out Carpenter to win the 200-yard individual medley and she added a win in the 100 breaststroke later in the day to finish her CCC career in style.
“I’m kind of sad,” McBride said. “I know this is my last meet here before I go off to college (Cal State Monterey Bay) to play water polo. Everything I’ve done since my freshmen year led me here.”
McBride broke her own school records in the individual medley and breaststroke.
She finished the individual medley with a time of 2 minutes and 14.70 seconds, which was just ahead of Carpenter’s 2:15.43. Carpenter won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.61.
“Marion and I have been best friends forever,” McBride said. “Whenever I race against her I know it’s going to be fun. It’s not going to be too intense. She’s really a good swimmer. I know my best times are going to come against her.”
McBride’s time of 1:09.14 in the breaststroke was also a personal best.
There were plenty of standouts at Saturday’s meet.
The team titles went to the Merced girls and Buhach Colony boys. Both won with their depth.
The Merced girls and Buhach Colony boys won the meet without having one individual champion. Merced finished with 415 points. Turlock finished second with 406 and Buhach Colony third with 403. The Thunder boys scored 465.50 Merced finished second with 446 points.
The Thunder’s only event win came in the 400 relay (3:23.43). They were led by Luke Bird, who had a second-place finish in the 200 IM (2:06.50), Zacharie Fookes, who finished second in the 100 backstroke (58.51) and William Seifert, who finished third in the 200 freestyle.
The Merced girls were paced by Francess Carpenter, who finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:08.14), Sophia Hart, who finished second in the 100 backstroke (1:04.79) and third in the 200 IM (2:24.16) and Madeline Hall, who finished third in the 100 butterfly (1:06.16).
Abraham Santana stood out for the Merced boys, who have won at least a share of nine consecutive CCC championships. Santana won the 200 IM (2:06.07) in a narrow victory over Bird.
Santana said he was searching for any energy he had left to pull out the win.
“I was kind of tired,” Santana said. “Props to Luke for swimming a strong race. It was a great swim for him.”
Santana also won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.10.
“It’s an honor for us just to be pursuing a ninth straight title,” Santana said. “I had to give it all I had for the team. I want to give everything I have, even if I have nothing left in the tank.”
The Merced boys also got wins from freshman David Chen in the 200 freestyle (1:50.66) and Damon Ladousier in the 500 freestyle (5:08.78).
The other local boys winners included: El Capitan’s Michael Kaileb in the 100 butterfly (56.01) and Atwater’s Connor Norton, who won the 50 freestyle (21.74) and 100 freestyle (47.87).
“I’ve been training with my club coach and we’re tapering workouts for sections and waiting to shave for sections,” Norton said. “I’m happy with 21 seconds without shaving or tapering. I have to step up my training because I’m swimming varsity at sections this year.”
It was a strong meet for the Buhach Colony girls as Pamela Solano took home two individual titles in the 100 butterfly (1:03.05) and 50 freestyle (25.15). Thunder teammate Erin McBride also won the 200 freestyle (2:07.89) and finished second in the 500 freestyle (5:44.45).
The other local individual winner was El Capitan’s Madison Nolen, who won the 100 freestyle (58.21).
The swimmers are off until the Sac-Joaquin Section trials on May 11 and 12 at Tokay High in Lodi.
