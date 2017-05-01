El Capitan finishes second at CCC Championships

Chris Giardina finished with a round of 77 to help lead the El Capitan High boys golf team to a second-place finish at the Central California Conference Championship on Monday at Pheasant Run Golf Course.
Turlock won the tournament with a team score of 396. The Bulldogs were led by Preston Magina (73) and Arik Bains (74), who finished No. 1 and 2 individually. Pitman finished in third place at 438.
Turlock, El Capitan and Pitman will advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I South Tournament on Monday at Spring Creek Golf and Country Club in Ripon.
The Gauchos also got strong rounds from Wei-Cheng Chang (82) and Tyler Dietz (84).
The six individuals advancing to the Division I South tournament will be Merced’s Peter Kim (87) and John Richey (87), the Buhach Colony trio of Keitaro Thao (84), Jonathan Valencia (85) and Justin Palsey (86) and Golden Valley’s Isael Sanchez (95).
Western Athletic Conference
PATTERSON Gary Condit turned in the low round of the day with a 75 to take the individual championship and helped Ceres win the team title with a score of 422 at the Western Athletic Conference Championships at Diablo Grande Golf & Country Club.
Patterson’s James Perez finished right behind Condit with a 76 as the Tigers finished second with a score of 463.
Ceres and Patterson will represent the WAC at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Championship at the Auburn Valley Golf Club on Monday.
Livingston finished third with a score of 507. The Wolves were led by Ashbir Sidhu’s 88 and Sahejveer Bagree’s 93.
Livingston’s Sidhu, Jalen French and Jasraj Bedi will all advance to the Division IV championship as individuals. They will be joined by Los Banos’ Jake Gardner (103) and Chase Ferreira (90) and Pacheco’s Kyle Savage (103).
