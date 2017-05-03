Golden Valley baseball keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Merced

The final baseball playoff spot in the Central California Conference looks like it will come down to the end of the season.
Golden Valley High School kept its hopes alive with a 10-2 win over Merced at Doug Fister Field on Wednesday afternoon. The Cougars, Merced and El Capitan all have six conference losses. Buhach Colony and Atwater both have seven.
“It’s a Merced County race for the last playoff spot,” said Golden Valley coach Scott Solis. “That’s what we’re fighting for, we figure 6-6 might be good enough to get in the playoffs. Our playoffs have basically already started. It’s like a tournament. We have to win every game.”
The Cougars (9-14 overall, 3-6 CCC) jumped on the Bears (9-13, 3-6) early with three first-inning runs against Merced starter Tanner Pellissier.
All three runs came with two outs.
It started with a two-out walk to Brady Mello and Joe Flores reached after getting hit by a pitch. Wyatt Pearson then came through with a line drive to right-center field for a two-run triple. Pete Minor followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0.
Pearson’s hit was a product of taking some extra batting practice with his father over the weekend.
“I’m not known as a guy who gets hits to the opposite field,” Pearson said. “My teammates even get on me at practice. So I came out here on Saturday and worked on it. It was a little bonding time with my dad over baseball. I got a pitch up and I thought I had to hit it hard wherever I can. It just happened to be to the opposite field.”
The Cougars tacked on five more runs in the third inning. Minor reached on an error to start the inning. Then, protecting on a hit-and-run, GV’s Brandon Garcia swung at a pitchout. Garcia hit the ball where Merced second baseman Grant Deal had been before he broke to cover second base. The hit put runners on the corners with no outs.
Jiovany Landeros bunted in Minor for the first run of the inning. A walk and a single loaded the bases with one out. Mello then worked a walk to force in the second run. Joe Flores delivered the big blow with a three-run double to extend the Cougars’ lead to 8-0.
“We did a good job in the clutch,” Solis said. “We got guys in scoring position and then we got the big hits. When you get those hits that really gets your offense going.”
Golden Valley went 5 for 16 with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, Merced went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on.
C.J. Soza pitched into the fifth inning to pick up the win for Golden Valley. Solis brought in Mello in the fifth inning after Soza walked the bases loaded.
Mello gave up a single to Nathaniel Rios that allowed two runs to score and cut the lead to 8-2. Mello then struck out the next two hitters to get out of the inning.
“Like I said, we’re approaching this like a tournament where we have to win every game,” Solis said. “That’s why we brought in Brady for that inning. He might be our starting pitcher on Friday.”
Both teams are now in a position where they likely will have to win out in their final three games. Golden Valley travels to Merced on Friday for the 14th annual Nannini Game. There will be a pregame ceremony where seniors from GV and Merced will receive scholarships from the Kevin and Brian Nannini Foundation.
The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
