Buhach Colony’s Seifert signs with College of Saint Mary

Buhach Colony senior Emma Seifert is ready for the new challenges college will bring. The Thunder swimmer will experience plenty of changes when she heads to Omaha, Neb. as a freshman swimmer at College of Saint Mary.
Seifert signed her national letter of intent to accept an athletic scholarship last week to the all women’s university.
“It’s definitely going to be a little different,” Seifert said. “It will be an adjustment. It’s a big town with other universities around so the social aspect will be there. It will just be a little different on campus.”
Seifert visited the campus three weeks ago. She felt comfortable there and felt she would be going to a place where she knows she can focus on her nursing degree.
“It’s definitely going to be a crazy experience,” Seifert said. “But I know I’m not going to be alone. I believe there will be eight other incoming freshmen on the swimming team. I’ve kept in touch with some of them on social media. We have a group text going. I know there are going to be people in the same situation I am in and we can figure it out together.”
Seifert played volleyball and swimming during her high school career. It was late in the recruiting season and she was entertaining the idea of attending Chico State and focusing on school or going the junior college route to continue athletics.
One of the coaches at College of Saint Mary reached out to Seifert on a recruiting website. They began to correspond through emails and eventually Seifert took a visit to the campus.
“I like that it’s a really small campus,” Seifert said. “Everything is within walking distance. I don’t have to worry about my bike. I’m going to take my car, but I don’t need it to get to class. It’s an older school but the campus is very inviting.”
Seifert is receiving an $8,000 athletic scholarship and she’ll receive a $6,000 academic scholarship.
“Emma really is overall a great student athlete,” said Buhach Colony swimming coach Justin Tanzillo. “I think she has a 4.2 GPA. She takes AP classes. She still has time to make all our practices. Sometimes we practice in the morning and the afternoon for 1 to 3 hours per day. She’s able to do that and still stay on top of her grades. College of Saint Mary is getting a well-rounded athlete academically and athletically.”
Tanzillo feels Seifert has been a main cog for the Thunder swimming team, despite having to work her way in swimming shape after volleyball.
“She comes in, works hard, kicks hard, does all the sets and it’s nice to see all that hard work has paid off,” Tanzillo said.
Seifert signed her letter on intent during a lunch time ceremony at the high school last week in front of her family and friends.
“It was really emotional,” Seifert said. “It was kind of surreal to see all my friends and family there. I didn’t think it would hit me like that. I was pretty excited. When I was signing the paper my heart was racing.”
