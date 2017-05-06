Prep Roundup: Golden Valley’s Bettencourt, Commons shine at CCC Championships

Golden Valley High’s Shawn Bettencourt and Kayla Commons had a strong start to their postseasons on Saturday at the Central California Conference Track & Field Championships.
Both Bettencourt and Commons won three individual events at Turlock High’s Joe Debely Stadium.
Bettencourt won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.76 seconds. He edged out Cougars teammates Alexander Salas (11.05) and Isaiah Montanez (11.12). Bettencourt also swept the hurdles with victories in the 110 hurdles (14.17) and 300 hurdles (39.23).
Commons recorded wins in the 200 (25.70), long jump (17 feet, 3.75 inches) and triple jump (35-02).
The Golden Valley boys swept the three CCC Center Meets this season and again had a strong meet.
Cougars junior Thomas Rowan won the the 400 with a time of 51.02 seconds. Salas won the 200 with a time of 22.65 seconds. Golden Valley also swept the relays with a time of 42.20 in the 4x100 and 3:31.95 in the 4x400.
Other winners on the boys side were Atwater’s Abraham Maldonado in the 800 (1:59.73) and Raul Flores in the 3200 (10:11.25), Buhach Colony’s Harrison Hobbs in the high jump (6-01) and El Capitan’s Dominique Navarette in the discus (169-03) and Jailin Wiggins in the triple jump (44-05.5).
On the girls side, Atwater’s Clara Harman was a double-winner with victories in the 800 (2:22.26) and 1600 (5:13.23).
Merced’s Quinn Hagerman won the 3200 with a time of 11:29.48.
Other local winners included Golden Valley’s Megan Pust in the high jump (5-01), the Cougars 4x100 relay team (49.19) and Buhach Colony’s Morgan Johnson in the discus (128-06).
Swimming
North Sequoia League Championships
KERMAN The Dos Palos High swim team qualified seven swimmers for the Central Section Division II Valley Championships with strong performances in the North Sequoia League Championships on Friday.
Beth Wilson led the way with two individual victories. The Broncos junior won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 18.95 seconds. She also won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:03.57.
Other divisional qualifiers from Dos Palos were Ryan Jones, Dustin Elrod, Kiley Pastori, Audrey Pafford Seth Dring and Martin Mijares.
