Merced’s Kim, BC’s Pasley qualify for Section Masters golf next week

Merced High senior Peter Kim played one perfect hole Monday, and it extended his season.
Kim scored an eagle 3 at Spring Creek Country Club’s 477-yard eighth hole en route to a 5-over-par 76 at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I South Tournament. He earned one of six individual qualifying berths for next week’s Section Masters with two strokes to spare.
The eagle was well-timed: A solid 310-yard tee shot, a 6-iron approach and an eight-foot putt. That’s why he’s Masters-bound for the first time. Joining him is Buhach Colony sophomore Justin Pasley, who’ll return to The Reserve at Spanos Park after his 77.
Kim overcame pain in his shoulder, the result of some horseplay with friends two weeks ago. It cost him an 87 at last week’s Central California Conference Tournament at Chowchilla’s Pheasant Run, and he took some pain medication Monday.
“I wasn’t very confident. I could barely follow through,” Kim said. “I went to a three-quarters swing and hit punch shots and swang easier.”
Pasley had not seen Spring Creek before the tournament, but the lack of local knowledge didn’t shake him. He overcame a balky putter to earn his second straight Masters trip.
“I was hitting my putts too hard,” Pasley said. “It was a fun course.”
Pasley offset four double bogeys with four birdies. He remembered his bad day in Stockton last year and vowed improvement.
“I’ll play smarter and safer,” he said.
Kim, Pitman’s Chandler Hendrick and Lincoln’s Tsunami Ueda tied for low score among the individual qualifiers.
El Capitan, the CCC runner-up behind Turlock, placed fifth among eight qualifying teams with a 434. Wei-Cheng Chang, a senior, and sophomore Chris Giardina both shot 80 to lead the Gauchos. A 78 or lower was needed to annex one of the individual Masters spots.
Giardina started slowly and did not put a birdie on his scorecard. Chang, who will continue his education at UC Davis, completed a strong comeback after he did not go out for the golf team as a junior.
Gregori (378), runner-up behind Lodi the last two years, topped Lodi (394) for the team title. Third-place Turlock (397) also will go to The Reserve. Pitman was seventh (462).
Lodi junior Justin Gums was medalist with a 1-under 70, one stroke better than Gregori senior Christopher Ebster.
