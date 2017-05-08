Prep Notebook: Boys volleyball playoffs begin on Tuesday

The Sac-Joaquin Section boys volleyball playoffs tips off tonight. Five area teams qualified for the playoffs.
Golden Valley (28-6) earned the No. 2 seed in Division II and was given a first-round bye. The Cougars will play at home on Thursday against the winner of No. 7 El Camino and No. 10 Rio Linda.
Merced (12-8) is the No. 9 seed in Division II bracket and will open at No. 8 Kimball (13-5) in Tracy tonight at 7.
Merced and Golden Valley are fielding boys volleyball teams for the first time this season.
Los Banos, Stone Ridge Christian and Hilmar are all in the Division III field.
The Tigers are the 10 seed and will open against No. 7 Stone Ridge Christian (18-7) tonight at 7. Fifth-seeded Hilmar (23-9) will host No. 12 Lodi Academy tonight at 7.
Section Swimming this weekend
The Sac-Joaquin Section Swimming Championship Meet is this Saturday at Tokay High School. The competition begins at 10 a.m.
The trials will be held on Thursday and Friday. The girls preliminaries will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. The boys trials will are scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m.
Area swimmers are trying to qualify for the CIF State Meet, which will be held May 19 and 20 at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex at Clovis West High School.
Los Banos baseball ends title drought
The Los Banos baseball team hadn’t won a league championship in 23 years. That drought ended last week when the Tigers (19-4, 12-2 Western Athletic Conference) clinched at least a share of the WAC championship with an 11-7 win over Pacheco.
It’s the Tigers’ first championship since 1994. Trent Mallonee has three hits in the win and Julian Arrechavala blasted a home run in the victory.
Los Banos can clinch the title outright today at Pacheco at 4 p.m.
Still streakin’
The Livingston High boys and girls track & field teams clinched the WAC championships last week. It’s back-to-back titles for both teams.
The girls championship is their seventh in a row. The lady Wolves have now won 40 consecutive dual meets.
Jazmin Becerra set a school record in helping the Wolves win by clearing 8 feet in the pole vault.
Also streakin’
Dos Palos junior Beth Williams continued her dominance in the pool by winning two individual North Sequoia League championships last week. Williams won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 18.95 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.57).
Williams is undefeated in dual meets during her high school career.
