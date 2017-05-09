Merced stretches softball streak to 25 consecutive wins over GV

A base running mistake by Golden Valley High helped momentum swing over to Merced’s dugout late in the game. The Cougars softball team ran themselves out of a bases-loaded situation.
The Bears immediately took advantage as Lily Ramirez laced a triple to left field to start the sixth inning. Ramirez’s hit sparked a two-run rally as the Merced defeated Golden Valley 4-2 on Tuesday night in the regular season finale for both teams at Joe Herb Park.
“After we gave them two runs there, we didn’t get down, but it was like , ‘Hey, we got a little ball game here,’” said Merced coach John Kane. “We get the double play and then the leadoff triple, yeah, that was a momentum switch right there. That was the hit we needed.”
The win helped Merced (12-12-2 overall, 8-4 Central California Conference) finish in second place in the CCC. The victory also extended the Bears’ winning streak against Golden Valley to 25 games. The streak dates back to 2009.
“We were very aware of the streak coming into the game,” said Ramirez, who went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. “We didn’t want to be the team to lose that streak. We knew what was as stake and we played hard.”
Merced’s Abby Flores and Golden Valley’s Marissa Bertuccio both threw three scoreless innings to start the game.
The Bears broke through in the fourth inning with a big two-out, two-run double by Flores to plate Ramirez and Phoebe Arisita to give Merced a 2-0 lead.
“Abby can swing it,” Kane said. “She’s a had a pretty good year. She’s a confident hitter. She’s done that a few times this year.”
The Bears defense then opened the door for the Cougars (14-12-1, 3-9) in the bottom of the inning. Golden Valley had two runners in scoring position with two outs. Merced catcher Dae Dae Landeros tried to pick off GV’s Paityn Minor at third base, but her throw got past Ramirez at third base, allowing Minor and Bertucio to score to tie the game at 2-2.
The Cougars were in good position to surge ahead in the fifth inning when they loaded the bases with one out. Siyra Munoz then hit a sinking liner to left that Merced’s Phoebe Arista made a diving catch on. Minor broke for the plate on contact and Arista got up and threw to third for the double play to end the threat.
Ramirez then drilled a triple to start the sixth inning. One out later, Kat Arceo singled up the middle to score Ramirez and give Merced a 3-2 lead. Madi Kane followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-2.
“The triple was a big hit,” Ramirez said. “When someone gets a hit we all get sparked. We know we can keep it going.”
Merced racked up nine hits and only struck out four times in the game to keep the pressure on the GV defense and Bertuccio.
Flores went the distance, surrendering six hits and the two unearned runs to record the victory.
The Bears now wait to see when and where they begin the playoffs.
“We’re ready and excited,” Ramirez said. “We’re practice hard and I think on Thursday we’ll find out when we play.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
