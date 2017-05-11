Dos Palos softball clinches outright WSL championship

Janessa Jasso fired a two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts as the Dos Palos High softball team wrapped up the West Sierra League outright championship with a 3-0 win over Firebaugh on Wednesday afternoon.
The win was the Broncos (24-2-1 overall, 9-0 WSL) 22nd consecutive victory.
Dos Palos scored all three of its runs Firebaugh starter Secilia Medina in the first inning. Carolyn Cota highlighted the three-run frame with a two-run single. Grace Schofield and Payton Paz each had two hits.
The Broncos finish the regular season at Mendota on Friday at 4 p.m.
Baseball
Golden Valley 3, Buhach Colony 0 at Atwater – Brady Mello finished his high school career with a three-hit, complete-game shutout for the Cougars (11-15 overall, 5-7 Central California Conference).
Mello struck out five and walked two.
CJ Soza went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in a run as the Cougars only had four hits against Buhach Colony’s Sergio Renteria and Clay Abrams. Christian Witt had two hits for the Thunder (8-18-1, 3-9).
Atwater 2, Merced 1 in Atwater – Jacob Faulk delivered the walk-off single in the eighth inning to score Cristian Curiel as the Falcons (6-19, 4-8) ended the season with a victory over the Bears (10-15, 4-8). Faulk finished with two hits and knocked in both runs for Atwater.
Kyle Yerrick picked up the win in relief. Yerrick and Fabian Vera combined to limit Merced to just three hits.
