Merced-area baseball, softball teams set for the postseason

It hasn’t been the season the El Capitan baseball team had hoped for.
Coming off of playing in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game a year ago, the Gauchos returned nine as they transitioned into the Central California Conference. Things didn’t go as smoothly as Aaron Ruiz would have hoped with El Cap posting a 13-12 record overall and going 6-6 in league.
Scoring runs has been the issue as the Gauchos pushed across 112 in 25 games, well short of the 192 they scored a year ago. The good news is, EC has been every bit as good at preventing runs, yielding just 90 over the course of the year behind a good pitching staff. That proved enough to get the Gauchos back in the postseason with a third-place finish in league. Ruiz is hoping his playoff-tested squad can take advantage of the opportunity as they received the No. 9 seed in the Division I South bracket and travel to No. 8 Beyer on Monday.
“The thing we’re focused on going in is having quality at-bats,” Ruiz said. “Generally, if you have enough of those in a row, runs will follow. We’re a team that prides itself on pitching and defense, but we’re going to need hits if we’re going to have success in the playoffs.
“We’ve done a great job getting guys on base all season. Now hopefully some of those clutch hits come our way.”
El Capitan is one of 11 area baseball and softball teams that learned their playoff opponent on Thursday.
The bulk of the baseball teams are in the lower divisions, including Los Banos, which received the top seed in Division IV. The Tigers will have a first-round bye and play the winner of No. 8 Union Mine and No. 9 Colfax on May 18. Livingston, which earned its way into the postseason with a dramatic four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning on the final day of the regular season, is the seven seed on the other side of the bracket and will open at home against No. 10 Center on Monday.
“I was surprised. I had us penciled in at No. 2 or 3,” LB coach Pat Fuentes said. “We earned it, though. It’s like I told the kids, the No. 1 next to your name doesn’t mean anything. We have to go out and take care of business. I kind of like being the underdog, but now we’ll get used to having the target on our back.”
Division VI defending champion Mariposa earned the three seed and will take on No. 6 Delta at Stagg High on May 18. Gustine is on the same side of the bracket as the seven and will get to host No. 10 San Juan on Monday.
The Atwater softball team will take advantage of the new playoff format and get to play at home, as opposed to traveling to the Sacramento Softball Complex like years past, earning the six seed in Division II. The Falcons will square off with No. 11 Bear Creek on Tuesday.
“I think the girls learned last year that you get one shot at this and they will be prepared to play,” Atwater coach Robert Santistevan. “We’re excited to be playing at home. We play very well here and everybody should be coming.”
Three of the six softball teams will get at least one home game.
Two squads that will open on the road are No. 13 Merced in Division III and No. 9 Los Banos in Division IV. The Bears will head to No. 4 Vanden for a first-round game on Tuesday. The Tigers have a shorter trip, traveling to No. 8 Hughson, also on Tuesday.
Three-time defending Division VI champion Mariposa is ready to try its hand at a loaded Division-V field, earning the third seed. The Grizzlies will host No. 6 Hilmar on Wednesday.
Stone Ridge Christian will make its second straight playoff appearance and get to host for the first time, earning the third seed in Division VII. The Knights will take on No. 6 Bradshaw Christian on Tuesday.
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
Comments