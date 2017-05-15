Kim holes “Texas wedge” from fairway to close prep career at Masters

Merced High senior Peter Kim wrapped up his prep career Monday with a touch of class.
Kim, after a 330-yard drive at The Reserve at Spanos Park’s downwind par-4 18th, pulled out putter and rolled it home from about 50 yards, a “Texas wedge” eagle. He shot a 5-over-par 77 at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championship, but he allowed a modest grin in the end.
The downhill shot, with water closeby to the right of the flagstick, asked for precision, regardless of the club selection. Kim chose right.
“It was a good finish,” he said. “Just made it with my putter.”
Kim, making his first appearance at Masters – the section’s signature event – accepted his fate on a breezy and difficult day. He opened with an even par 36 on the front, but the nasty back nine was further complicated by gusts that affected shots by nearly two clubs. Three birdies on the day helped.
“I was comfortable out here. I grew up playing at Stevinson Ranch,” Kim said in reference to the Merced County course that closed. “I thought it would be a good day but the back nine got tough. I just tried to survive. It wasn’t bad but I’ll take it.”
50 Yards covered by Peter Kim’s holed final putt from the fairway at 18
Also encouraged was Buhach Colony sophomore Justin Pasley who posted 82. If not the day’s best score, it marked a 14-stroke improvement for Pasley – in far more daunting conditions – over his Masters performance last year.
It would have been better, in fact, but Pasley knocked two shots into the water for a 9 at the par-5 16th. He also double-bogeyed the 18th (he started at No. 7).
“I putted better and hit the ball much better (over last year),” Pasley said. “Good, besides the 9.”
A 72 was needed to qualify for a playoff among individuals vying for a berth at the Northern California Championship. Davis of Yolo County (382) won a scorecard tie-breaker over Oak Ridge for the blue banner.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
