Patient approach pays off for Livingston in playoff win

Matt Winton didn’t have much of a scouting report to share with his Livingston High baseball team prior to their game against Center on Monday.
The Wolves coaching staff did peek at the Cougars’ bullpen before the game and saw Center starter Adam Jarrett was struggling with his control. Winton made sure his hitters knew it.
Jarrett’s command problems carried over into the game as he walked five batters and hit another in three innings. Four of the free passes came around to score as the No. 7 Wolves’ patience paid off in a 10-0 win over No. 10 Center (12-14) to open the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs at Joe Alvernaz Field.
“Early on we saw their pitcher was struggling,” said Winton, whose team improved to 15-12. “There were a lot of 0-0 take signs. He threw quite a few pitches early. I think he threw 61 pitches in the first two innings. Not knowing them that well, and with him struggling, we wanted to make him throw a lot of pitches.”
It wasn’t just the five walks that hurt, it was Jarrett walking the lead-off batter all three innings. Reliever Andrew Stover continued the trend when he issued a walk to open the fourth inning.
Sergio Torres and Cesar Avila drew back-to-back walks to start the game and both came around to score without Livingston picking up a hit. Two Center errors helped the Wolves plate the two runs.
Blaine Chance and Omar Aguilar drew back-to-back walks to start the second inning. After a force out, Torres was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Avila and Maddux Ballenger followed with run-scoring singles to extend the Wolves’ lead to 4-0.
“We’re not a big hitting team,” Winton said. “We hit .214 in league. We have to find every nook and cranny to get base runners on.”
The Wolves played small ball in the third inning to extend their lead. Raymond Padron led off with a walk. Chance then beat out a bunt single to put two runners on. Aguilar then dropped down another bunt and Jarrett sailed a throw into right field that allowed Padron to score and give Livingston a 5-0 lead.
“That was one thing we did see on paper,” Winton said. “We thought if we could put the ball in play they might throw it around. They had a lot of errors.”
Torres added a sacrifice fly later in the inning and Ballenger drove in another run with a single to extend the lead to 7-0.
Torres added a two-run double in the fourth inning that stretched the lead to 10-0.
“(Stover) threw me a fastball right down the middle on the first pitch,” said Torres, who drove in three runs. “I said to myself if he throws another one, I’m going to hit it hard.”
Ballenger and Chance both finished with two hits for the Wolves. The runs were more than enough for ace Cesar Avila. The sophomore gave up just two hits and one walk. He finished with seven strikeouts in five shutout innings.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
The Wolves will face No. 2 seed Lincoln (20-7), which is the two-time defending section champions, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Tony Zupo Field in Lodi.
