Davuluri, Minor deliver in El Capitan playoff win

Sai Davuluri had trouble deciding what irritated him more, yielding just his fourth walk of the season or the situation in which it occurred.
His El Capitan baseball team had just gone in front in the top of the seventh inning when the senior ace issued a lead-off free pass to Beyer’s Andrew Enwiya in the bottom half of the inning.
A Josh Escobar single moved the tying run into scoring position two batters later, but Davuluri bore down from there. The Dartmouth-bound right-hander answered with his eighth strikeout and a line out to shortstop Braiden Ward to finish a 2-1 victory over the Patriots in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I South playoffs.
The wind earns No. 9 El Capitan a date with top-seeded Tracy at University of the Pacific on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
“I don’t ever think I’m going to walk someone,” said Davuluri, who allowed one unearned run on three hits. “I had to put it behind me, though. I knew the next guy was going to bunt. I tried to get it up so the guy might bunt it a little too hard and it worked. We got the runner at second, so it all works out in the end.
“We put plenty of people on in the game, but didn’t take advantage of it early on. In the back of your mind, there probably is that thought of, ‘Here we go again.’ But I had faith in my team. I believed if I could keep it tight that we’d find a way to come up with the big hit and we did.”
The Gauchos (14-12) had opportunities to make it a much more comfortable afternoon, putting runners in scoring position in six of their seven at-bats. As was the case during the regular season, however, finding a way to get those runs in proved tricky.
It started in the opening inning as Mark Sellers (2 for 3) and Chase Whitaker sandwiched a pair of singles around a Davuluri walk to load the bases with one out. Beyer starter Chase Fetzer pitched his way out of the jam, getting a strikeout and fly out to center to escape the inning unscathed.
It proved a theme in the game as El Capitan put 14 runners on, but went just 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position against Fetzer, stranding 12.
The breakthrough came in the second inning when the Gauchos cashed in a pair of Fetzer walks and passed ball. With runners on the corners and one down, Braiden Ward (2 for 4, RBI) chopped a ball to short. The run would have scored anyway, with the only play at first base, but the throw sailed wide and Ward and Dylan Webber each moved up a base.
EC missed out on the big inning in the second, settling for the one run. It proved costly as Beyer (18-10) evened things up in the fifth.
Austin Schott reached on an error to open the inning and moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. Davuluri got a pop up for the second out, but Tyler Orique ripped a two-out double to left field to tie the game.
“Sai gives us the best chance to win,” El Cap coach Aaron Ruiz said. “He’s our guy. He just carries that presence. They score that one run on an error and he doesn’t care. We struggle to give him some run support and he just goes out and keeps battling. The rest of the team feeds off of that.”
The game remained tied until the seventh inning.
Elijah Reid chased Fetzer by drawing a lead-off walk. TJ Wheeler came on in relief to strikeout Zach Pilkington, but Reid stole second on the play. Travis Minor then delivered the clutch hit that had eluded the Gauchos all afternoon. The freshman jumped on a 1-1 pitch, pulling a ground ball between short and third to plate Reid and put El Capitan up for good.
“It’s definitely the biggest moment of my high school career so far,” Minor said. “I felt great coming into the game. I’d been working all week to get my swing down. When I saw that curve coming in, I just sat back and pulled it to the left side. I knew it was through off of the bat, so I just started watching to see if Elijah would score.”
