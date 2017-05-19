Mistakes doom Chowchilla against Firebaugh

To upset top-seeded Firebaugh, the Chowchilla High baseball team knew it had to play a clean game on defense and not give the high-powered Eagles offense any help.
That didn’t happen.
The eighth-seeded Tribe (14-16) committed five errors in the first three innings as Firebaugh jumped out to a five-run lead and coasted to a 7-0 win in the quarterfinals of the Central Section Division IV playoffs on Friday afternoon at Firebaugh High.
“It didn’t happen the first three innings,” said Chowchilla coach Shawn Grissom. “We dropped two flyballs in the outfield. We dropped one infield pop up. We didn’t come ready to play. I don’t know why.”
The Eagles took advantage of the Chowchilla mistakes early.
Firebaugh pitcher Brian Lopez hit a ball that was dropped in right field by Tribe senior Mason Musick, allowing Adrian Gutierrez to score from third base for the first run of the game. Jeshua Gutierrez followed with an RBI single off of Chowchilla starter Austin Hickman to extend the lead to 2-0.
Hickman was forced to pitch with runners on base much of his time out there.
Firebaugh’s Isaiah Baez doubled to start the second inning. Out out later, Nathan Chapman hit a pop up that was dropped by second baseman Carlos Iniguez that put runners on first and third.
Tyler Palmer then hit a fly ball to center that bounced out of the glove of Cody Woolsey that allowed Baez to score.
Hickman was able to get Noey Garcia to hit a soft liner that was caught by Iniguez and he beat Palmer to second base for a double play that got the Tribe out of bases-loaded jam in the second.
Hickman said you just have to pitch through the defensive miscues.
“It’s pretty tough, but it’s part of baseball,” Hickman said. “You’ve got to work through it but it does hurt your pitch count.”
Two more errors combined with four hits in the third inning helped Firebaugh extend the lead to 5-0.
Meanwhile, the Tribe offense had a tough time getting anything going against Lopez. The Eagles ace came into the game with a 5-1 record and a 0.58 ERA.
Chowchilla managed just four hits in the game as Lopez struck out nine in seven scoreless innings.
“Brian Lopez is very good,” Grissom said. “He’s extremely competitive when he’s on the mound. He has good velocity. He has a good breaking ball. He’s a good pitcher.”
The Tribe defense settled down after the first three innings and didn’t commit an error the rest of the way, but the damage had been done.
Every Firebaugh starter had at least one hit as the Eagles finished with 12 hits.
“We were extremely up and down all season,” Grissom said. “We were in a lot of close game and we lost a lot of them because we couldn’t close out game. We also had a lot of games where we came back. This team plays hard for seven innings. These guys never quit.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
