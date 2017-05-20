Twenty years later: A golden night for Bettencourt and Golden Valley

The Golden Valley Cougars frolicked on Elk Grove High’s artificial turf long after everyone else left.
They hugged, cheered, posed for selfies and, in general, acted like they owned the place. For one special Friday night, they did.
The Golden Valley boys brought home a blue banner, emblematic of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I team title, and it wasn’t really close. The anchor was senior Shawn Bettencourt with four titles – three individual wins plus the 4x100-meter relay – in a performance normally reserved for dreams.
“Just kept on working and trusting in the coaches,” said Bettencourt, who was responsible for 32 1/2 of Golden Valley’s 69 points. “They know what to do in order for me to win.”
The Cougars annexed their first section track title in 20 years, a fact not lost on coach John Wooding. He accepted the blue banner, turned to his team and said, “Gentleman, it’s yours.”
When Bettencourt crushed the field for his fourth win in the 300 hurdles – in 38.12 to erase James Levine’s 20-year-old school record – Golden Valley virtually clinched the title. The Cougars finished 23 points ahead of runner-up Pleasant Grove and 26 ahead of third-place St. Mary’s.
Bettencourt opened with a take-charge second leg of the 4x100 relay to assist teammates Isaiah Montenez, Rodney Evans and anchor Alex Salas. He refused to wilt against Pleasant Grove’s James Hampton and won the 100 in 10.86. Then he dominated the 110 hurdles in a meet-record 14.0.
“His work ethic is beyond belief,” Wooding praised. “The hours in the weightroom, the thousands of hurdles he’s cleared – just winning was never enough for him. He set records at almost every meet across the board.”
Still, Wooding never considered a section title until opposing coaches approached him at the Central California Conference Championships. “Each one said something like, ‘Now go out and win it all,’” he said. “A month ago, there wasn’t even a thought.”
Bettencourt offered a hint last year by qualifying for Section Masters in three events, but a tour de force couldn’t have been predicted. He no doubt inspired his teammates. By the time the meet ended as GV’s Elijah Merino, Kris Lemus, Thomas Rowan and Salas reeled in a second in the 4x400 relay, the Cougars were poised to celebrate.
The only uncertainty came from whether they may have picked one week early. The Section Masters, the final step before the CIF State Championships, will be staged next Thursday and Friday at the same Elk Grove venue.
“It’ll be better,” Bettencourt said. “Trust me.”
Most athletes who competed Friday already had qualified for Masters via Wednesday’s heats. There still was room, however, for drama.
Buhach Colony sophomore discus thrower Morgan Johnson quickly has accrued a truckload of experience. A year ago, she placed second at Masters behind Oakdale grad Hannah Chappell and eventually finished 19th at state.
That experience paid off in a tight D-1 dual against senior Cerah Moren of Pitman. Moren’s 122-3 led until the fifth and next-to-last round when Johnson unleashed her winning 122-8.
“In the beginning, I was tense and playing it safe,” Johnson said. “Once I figured out I was going to Masters, I loosened up. I kind of learned today that I have to be aggressive early.”
El Capitan junior Dominique Navarrette tossed the discus 169 feet, three inches shy of his section-leading mark, for the win on Wednesday. Placing second the same day in the triple jump was Gaucho teammate Jalen Wiggins (45-6 1/2).
Golden Valley senior Kayla Commons, runner-up in the triple jump on Wednesday, collected another second in the long jump.
El Capitan junior high jumper Jesse Avalos kicked off Friday’s program with a surprising PR clearance of 6-2 – his previous best was 5-11 – to place third. He made one decent try at 6-4.
“I was stuck at 5-8 for a long time last year and this year,” Avalos said. “This year I came out and exploded and came out fighting. I started to learn the physics of the sport, like how to stabilize your plant leg.”
