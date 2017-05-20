Twenty years later: A golden night for Bettencourt and Golden Valley

Golden Valley senior Shawn Bettencourt, shown here during the 110 meter hurdles at the Merced County Championships on March 11, 2017, helped lead the Cougars boys to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I team championship with four victories on Friday night at Elk Grove High School. It’s the Cougars first section championship in 20 years. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com