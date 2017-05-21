Merced teen battling cancer places second in state finals, vows “I’ll be back”

A state title was not in the cards Saturday for Brody Ferguson, a 16-year-old swimmer with one leg who just days ago learned he has another fight with cancer on his hands.
But he’s determined to be back on top next year.
The El Capitan High School freshman finished second in two sprints across the pool Saturday, seconds behind the winner of each race in the Paralympic CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships in Clovis.
It started rough for Brody, who slipped going into the pool on the 50-yard race.
“I feel like I could have gotten first,” he said. “I think the reason I slipped off was nerves.”
The large venue with hundreds of fans got to him, he said. His parents were in the crowd. Marie Goodwin, his mother, could be seen jumping up and down throughout the 100-yard race.
“This is what he loves to do,” she said. “I feel like I’m proud of him win or lose. He did great.
“I think he’s harder on himself than anybody,” she said.
Brody’s shown his fighting spirit and determination his whole life. His right leg from just below the knee was amputated because of a previous fight with cancer, and about a week ago the young man was diagnosed with cancer in his lungs.
Before he makes it back to the pool, Brody will undergo chemotherapy as part of the fight against the cancer in his lungs. He said he’ll miss about three months of school.
Brody knows there’s a chance he won’t be able to compete in future events, because of the new diagnosis. But, the doctor’s word isn’t final, he said.
“Even if the doctor says I can’t,” he said. “I’m going to try.”
Brody may not worry about his diagnosis, but it’s still on his parents’ mind, according to his father, Richard Ferguson. “I feel like we’re more worried about it than is. That’s for sure,” he said.
Long before his battles with cancer, Brody endured dozens of surgeries on both feet to address the clubfoot he was born with.
“(Brody) has this attitude that everything is going to be OK,” his mother said. “And, that makes it easier for us.”
He’s not only a Gaucho swimmer. He’s a member of the wrestling and water polo teams. Brody was named Gaucho Swimmer of the Year, too.
Brody’s only been at it for about a year and has said he’s still figuring out how to kick effectively in the water. He’s consulted and studied fellow amputee and former prep swimming star Tye Dutcher for tips and the freshman became smoother as the season wore on.
“I’ll be back again next year,” he said. “First place.”
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453
Comments