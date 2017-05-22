Softball Roundup: Stone Ridge softball reaches DVII semis

Emma Eastmon picked up three hits and drove in three to help the Stone Ridge Christian softball team reach the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII semifinals for the first time in school history.
The Knights (18-5) broke a tie game open with a four-run fourth inning and then held on from there to defeat Big Valley Christian 9-7 at the Arnaiz Softball Complex.
Third-seeded Stone Ridge will square off against No. 1 Ripon Christian (20-7) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. A win would put the Knights one victory away from a section title. A loss would drop them into an elimination game with Valley Christian at 7:15 p.m.
Eleanor Nelson (2 RBI) and Cameron Murphy (2 runs, RBI) each went 2 for 4 in the victory, while Hannah Nelson allowed one earned run on seven hits in five innings to earn the win.
Ripon 5, Mariposa 2 in Stockton – Leah Lafata struck out 14 and held defending DV champion Ripon to one run over five innings, but a four-run sixth proved the difference for the Indians.
It was the first ever playoff loss for the Grizzlies’ senior after leading Mariposa to three straight Division VI titles. Lafata and the Grizzlies may get another crack at Ripon. They will face the loser of No. 1 Escalon and No. 2 Ripon in an elimination game at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner will return Wednesday for the championship series.
Comments