Notebook: Atwater’s Mahy named conference MVP

Robert Santistevan isn’t surprised that Cheyenne Mahy developed into one of the top softball players in the Central California Conference.
The Atwater High softball coach saw Mahy’s talent when she was in middle school.
“She’s one of those kids that if eighth grade was at the high school level, she would have been a five-year varsity player,” Santistevan said. “The minute she came to Atwater we were excited to have her pitch from then on.”
Mahy was impact player in the circle and the mound for the Falcons this season, leading Atwater to its first CCC championship since 1980. Mahy was selected by the conference coaches as the CCC MVP.
“She’s meant a lot to us all four years,” Santistevan said. “This year, she was dominant. It was most awesome to have her at the helm.”
Mahy finished with a 12-3 record and a 0.82 ERA in the circle this season. In CCC play, Mahy went 11-1 with a 0.51 ERA with 130 strikeouts in 82 innings pitched.
The Atwater senior also finished with a .377 batting average to go a long with six home runs and 20 RBIs.
Turlock’s Shelby Frutoz was named the CCC Pitcher of the Year.
Mahy was joined on the all-CCC first team by teammates Katie Bettis, Maritza Iglesias and Eileen Martinez. Like Mahy, Iglesias and Martinez are seniors.
“We’re going to miss all three of them,” Santistevan said. “They were our one, two and three hitters in the order. They were our stars.”
Also making the first team were Merced’s Abigail Flores, Jewels Perez, El Capitan’s Cassie Gasper, Buhach Colony’s Tatyana Anderon, Golden Valley’s Marissa Bertucio, Pitman’s Claire Fountain and Turlock’s Sophie Mayol.
The second team was comprised of Megan Escobar (Atwater), Jenna Johnston (Atwater), Abbi Vierra (Atwater), Selena Sandoval (Buhach Colony), Ariana Valenzuela (El Capitan), Madison Martinez (Golden Valley), Jackie Garza (Merced), Lilly Ramirez (Merced), Morgan Aguiniga (Pitman)Jayden Mendoza (Turlock) and Jessie Miranda (Turlock).
All-CCC Baseball
Turlock’s Tate Soderstrom and El Capitan’s Sai Davuluri earned the top two Central California Conference baseball awards.
Soderstrom was named the conference MVP by the coaches after helping lead the Bulldogs to a co-championship.
Davuluri finished the season with a 7-1 record and a 0.23 ERA. The Dartmouth-bound senior struck out 72 and walked just four batters in 61 innings.
All-CCC first-team selections included: Jack Wheeland (Pitman), Brady Mello (Golden Valley), Mac Cabero (Pitman), Cole Carrigg (Pitman), A.J. Encalade (Pitman), Braiden Ward (El Capitan), Christian Witt (Buhach Colony), Elijah Reid (El Capitan) and Case Pacheco (Turlock).
Second-team selections were Dallin Tilby (Turlock), C.J. Soza (GV), Jacob Weiss (Atwater), Jacob Faulk (Atwater), Grant Deal (Merced), Tyler Soderstrom (Turlock), Clayton Hall (Merced), Kayleb Becerra (Turlock), Joe Flores (GV), Jordan Lavezzo (Pitman), Chris Steeley (Turlock) and Tanner Pellissier (Merced).
Pitman’s John Acha was named the CCC Coach of the Year.
Postseason resumes
Four local softball teams will be back in action today as the playoffs continue. The marquee matchup is in the Central Section Division IV playoffs where the No. 2 seed Dos Palos (26-2-1) will host No. 3 Selma at 4:30 p.m.
It’s a matchup of last years’ semifinals in which Selma won 10-2. The Broncos, which bring a 24 game winning streak into the game, defeated the Bears 10-2 earlier this season.
On the other side of the Central Section Division IV bracket, No. 4 Chowchilla (18-8) travels to top seed Mission Oak (18-6-1) in the other semifinal matchup.
In the Sac-Joaquin Section, Mariposa is alive in the Division V field and Stone Ridge Christian is playing in Division VII.
The No. 3 Knights (18-5) play No. 1 Ripon Christian (20-7) at 5 p.m. in the semifinals at the Arnaiz Softball Complex in Stockton.
The third-seeded Grizzlies will play the loser of Escalon-Ripon at 7:15 p.m. at Arnaiz in an elimination game.
