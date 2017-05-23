Streak, season ends for Dos Palos softball with upset loss

There was as much shock as their was disappointment on the faces of the Dos Palos High softball team.
The Broncos’ 24-game winning streak was snapped, and more importantly their season was suddenly over after a 1-0 loss to No. 3 seed Selma in the Central Section Division IV semifinals.
Bears junior right-hander Hailey Garcia tamed the Broncos’ bats, to the tune of a two-hit shutout. It was only the second time this season No. 2 Dos Palos failed to score a run.
“It’s just really frustrating,” said Dos Palos coach Irene Barrantes. “We couldn’t execute. We couldn’t get our bunts down. We had three girls miss bunts today. We couldn’t get base runners on. It was our worst hitting game we’ve had all year long.”
Selma will advance to Friday’s Valley Championship game at top-seeded Mission Oak, which defeated No. 4 Chowchilla 2-0 on Tuesday.
The only run of the game came in the fifth inning. Savannah Pena led off the frame with a triple. Dom Trevino then reached on a bunt single and advanced to second with no outs, giving the Bears (18-7-1) two runners in scoring position.
Broncos ace Janessa Jasso looked like she was going to pitch out of the jam after Alaina Marshall’s bunt attempt was caught by Taryn Vincent at first base and Carrie Posada popped out to shallow left field.
However, a wild pitch from Jasso on the next pitch got past catcher Rienne Reed, allowing Pena to race home to give Selma a 1-0 lead.
Selma put pressure on Jasso multiple innings.
The Bears had at least one runner on base in six of the seven innings, including runners in scoring position in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings before finally breaking the scoreless tie.
The Selma batters had a much better approach against Janessa than in a 10-2 loss to Dos Palos earlier this season.
“I felt like we swung the bats better than we did the first game against her,” said Selma coach Amber Green, whose team knocked out the Broncos in the semifinals last season too. “She still had a lot of strikeouts. We didn’t win this game with our hits. We won with our bunts and base running. We put pressure on her multiple times and that makes her throw more pitches.”
Jasso was the tough-luck loser, giving up just four hits and striking out 15 batters in going the distance.
Meanwhile, the Broncos offense never threatened against Garcia.
“She’s a fighter,” Green said. “She’s fought all season long. She’s been in tough games and been tested against tough team. We played a tough schedule and I think that got her ready for this.”
A fourth-inning single by Grace Schofield and a sixth-inning single by Teya Vincent were the only hits for the Broncos (26-3-1). Dos Palos never had a runner reach second base in the game.
The Broncos came into the game hitting .358 as a team and averaging eight runs per game.
“We knew the game would be close,” Barrantes said. “I told the girls we had to capitalize on their mistakes and not put ourselves in those situations. I’m shocked we didn’t hit. We’ve been such a good hitting team all year long. Janessa pitched a great game.
“Hopefully this will motivate our girls next year. I’m bummed that we didn’t get it done this year for our seniors. We had a great group of seniors.”
