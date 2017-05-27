Maxing out season: Golden Valley sends best to state track

Shawn Bettencourt, the hub of the Golden Valley Cougars’ outstanding season, will reflect on all the joy and the highlights.
When it’s over, that is.
He and his teammates stretched the campaign to its maximum with gutsy performances Friday at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Track and Field Championships.
Bettencourt marches to the CIF State Championships next week in two events: The 110-meter hurdles and the 4x100 relay with teammates Isaiah Montenez, Rodney Evans and Alexander Salas.
The quartet placed third in 42.43 seconds while Bettencourt took second in the 110s (14.2) behind Kimball’s Deion Lightfoot.
“This was going to be one of our last rides. We wanted to go out with a bang,” said Bettencourt, who will continue his track career at Stanislaus State. “It’s not over yet, but we definitely went out with a bang.”
Golden Valley became the first southern-section team in a decade to take home a Division I title last week. The Cougars’ title also was its first in 20 years.
The accomplishment created expectations for the Cougars at Masters, the section’s signature track meet. All told, Golden Valley’s best will be represented at the state meet at Clovis’ Buchanan High.
Bettencourt jumped to the lead in the 110s before Lightfoot, the state runner-up a year ago, rallied for the win.
“He pulled away, and after the race I told him, ‘OK, I got you next week,’” Bettencourt said.
Bettencourt, a four-time winner at the Division I meet last week, has felt the physical toll. A foot injury has caused him pain the last two weeks. He closed the long week with a sixth in the 300 hurdles (40.12).
“I’m just toughing through it,” he said.
Golden Valley will send another two-time state qualifier in senior Kayla Commons. Twenty-four hours after her second in the triple jump, she posted a third in the long jump.
Commons, needing a good result in the third round to reach the finals, delivered an 18-7.
“Last year, I tried so hard and didn’t make it. It’s a weight off my shoulders to go in both,” she said. “I felt a lot of pressure to make it (in the long jump).”
Livingston’s 4x400 relay team, matching up with section heavyweights in the meet’s final race, finished a respectable fifth (3:24.27).
“We were the only D-IV/V school in the race,” senior anchor Abhishek Singh said. “I thought we did a great job.”
Earlier, Singh was seventh in the 400 (49.82).
Atwater junior Abraham Maldonado recorded a fourth in the 800. His 1:54.40 left him only 4/10s of a second from third place and a trip to Clovis.
El Capitan junior Dominique Navarrette won the discus (166-5) on Thursday.
