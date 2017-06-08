Top baseball talent will be on display at all-star game

El Capitan High baseball coach Aaron Ruiz spent a bulk of his Wednesday night at home tinkering with different lineups for the Merced County All-Star Game.
The Gauchos coach is coaching the South and had fun moving players around in different lineups.
“I spent a long time. I think I had 14 different lineups,” Ruiz said. “It’s hard because they are all all-stars and there’s only nine innings and nine positions. The fun part is it’s a great lineup no matter which names you write down.”
The eighth annual Merced County All-Star Game is this Saturday at Merced College. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Ruiz’s South team will be made up of players selected to their respective all-league teams from El Capitan, Merced, Golden Valley, Mariposa, Le Grand, Dos Palos and Sonora. Also coaching the South will be Mariposa’s Justin Kleinsmith and Sonora’s Will Sarkisian.
The South team will be coached by Delhi’s Kevin Ross and Gustine’s Manuel Bettencourt. Players representing the South will be from Atwater, Buhach Colony, Livingston, Los Banos, Pacheco, Delhi and Gustine.
“I love that these guys who worked so hard get rewarded with a great event like this,” Ruiz said. “We can come together as friends in the community and play with each other instead of against each other.”
The game allows players from Merced, Golden Valley and El Capitan to play on the same side. Rivals Buhach Colony and Atwater come together.
“Everyone is chill, everyone loves the game, but we all want to win,” said El Capitan senior Braiden Ward, who hit .476 with 29 stolen bases this season. “When you’re playing against these guys you make friends and now we’re on the same team. Being with them is a change of pace.”
There’s also a lot of talent on the field.
El Capitan ace Sai Davuluri compiled a 7-1 record with a 0.23 ERA this season to earn Central California Conference Pitcher of the Year honors.
Los Banos’ Kody Cardoza went 6-1 with a 0.90 ERA to lead the Tigers to a Western Athletic Conference championship and he was named the WAC Pitcher of the Year. Los Banos and Hilmar will be well represented with five players each suiting up for the North.
“We’re going up against Merced (County’s) best and that’s always fun,” said Ward, who had two hits and scored twice to lead the South to a 5-2 win last year. “I like good competition and playing against the best.”
Brightest stars from WAC vs CCC All-Star Game
Game organizer Joe Leonardo handed out scholarships after the third annual Paul Leonardo WAC vs CCC All-Star Softball Game on Tuesday night. The CCC defeated the WAC 4-3 at Livingston High.
Three $500 scholarships were handed out to the top players from the game. Ceres pitcher Callie Nunes was one recipient after pitching four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts for the WAC. Buhach Colony’s Tatianna Anderson received another after going 2-for-2 with two RBIs. The final $500 award went to Pacheco’s Sam Jacquez, who went 2-for-2 with a double and a triple and an RBI.
Leonardo also handed out $100 scholarships to the 14 seniors who played in the game.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Merced County All-Star Rosters
North Roster
Jacob Weiss, Atwater
Jacob Faulk, Atwater
Christian Witt, Buhach Colony
Preston Costa, Hilmar
Zach Berberia, Hilmar
Austin, Sutton, Hilmar
Chris Flores, Hilmar
Treven, Crowley, Hilmar
Trent Mallonee, Los Banos
Josh Gomes, Los Banos
Mike Chavarria, Los Banos
Trey Augustine, Los Banos
Kody Cardoza, Los Banos
Trever Flores, Gustine
Oliver Perez, Gustine
Diego Reynoso, Pacheco
Steven Domanski, Pacheco
Daniel Saucedo, Delhi
Cesar Avila, Livingston
Sergio Torres, Livingston
South Roster
Braiden Ward, El Capitan
Sai Davuluri, El Cacpitan
Elijah Reid, El Capitan
Cameron Anderon, Dos Palos
Nick Opez, Dos Palos
Nathan Valencia, Dos Palos
Gabriel Galindo, Dos Palos
Grant Deal, Merced
Clayton Hall, Merced
Beto Marquez, Le Grand
Mauricio Reyes, Le Grand
Brady Mello, Golden Valley
Joe Flores, Golden Valley
Jake Lee, Sonora
Johnny Gillespie, Sonora
Joe Montelongo, Sonora
Braden Hobbs, Sonora
Joesph Freitas, Mariposa
Dillon Mah, Mariposa
Miachel Medinas, Mariposa
Leo Kari, Mariposa
