The South All-Stars dugout looks on during the seventh annual Merced County All-Star Game at Merced College in Merced, Calif., Saturday, June 11, 2016. This year’s game will be played on Saturday at Merced College. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

High School Sports

June 08, 2017 2:37 PM

Top baseball talent will be on display at all-star game

By Shawn Jansen

sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

El Capitan High baseball coach Aaron Ruiz spent a bulk of his Wednesday night at home tinkering with different lineups for the Merced County All-Star Game.

The Gauchos coach is coaching the South and had fun moving players around in different lineups.

“I spent a long time. I think I had 14 different lineups,” Ruiz said. “It’s hard because they are all all-stars and there’s only nine innings and nine positions. The fun part is it’s a great lineup no matter which names you write down.”

The eighth annual Merced County All-Star Game is this Saturday at Merced College. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Ruiz’s South team will be made up of players selected to their respective all-league teams from El Capitan, Merced, Golden Valley, Mariposa, Le Grand, Dos Palos and Sonora. Also coaching the South will be Mariposa’s Justin Kleinsmith and Sonora’s Will Sarkisian.

The South team will be coached by Delhi’s Kevin Ross and Gustine’s Manuel Bettencourt. Players representing the South will be from Atwater, Buhach Colony, Livingston, Los Banos, Pacheco, Delhi and Gustine.

“I love that these guys who worked so hard get rewarded with a great event like this,” Ruiz said. “We can come together as friends in the community and play with each other instead of against each other.”

The game allows players from Merced, Golden Valley and El Capitan to play on the same side. Rivals Buhach Colony and Atwater come together.

“Everyone is chill, everyone loves the game, but we all want to win,” said El Capitan senior Braiden Ward, who hit .476 with 29 stolen bases this season. “When you’re playing against these guys you make friends and now we’re on the same team. Being with them is a change of pace.”

There’s also a lot of talent on the field.

El Capitan ace Sai Davuluri compiled a 7-1 record with a 0.23 ERA this season to earn Central California Conference Pitcher of the Year honors.

Los Banos’ Kody Cardoza went 6-1 with a 0.90 ERA to lead the Tigers to a Western Athletic Conference championship and he was named the WAC Pitcher of the Year. Los Banos and Hilmar will be well represented with five players each suiting up for the North.

“We’re going up against Merced (County’s) best and that’s always fun,” said Ward, who had two hits and scored twice to lead the South to a 5-2 win last year. “I like good competition and playing against the best.”

Brightest stars from WAC vs CCC All-Star Game

Game organizer Joe Leonardo handed out scholarships after the third annual Paul Leonardo WAC vs CCC All-Star Softball Game on Tuesday night. The CCC defeated the WAC 4-3 at Livingston High.

Three $500 scholarships were handed out to the top players from the game. Ceres pitcher Callie Nunes was one recipient after pitching four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts for the WAC. Buhach Colony’s Tatianna Anderson received another after going 2-for-2 with two RBIs. The final $500 award went to Pacheco’s Sam Jacquez, who went 2-for-2 with a double and a triple and an RBI.

Leonardo also handed out $100 scholarships to the 14 seniors who played in the game.

Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports

Merced County All-Star Rosters

North Roster

Jacob Weiss, Atwater

Jacob Faulk, Atwater

Christian Witt, Buhach Colony

Preston Costa, Hilmar

Zach Berberia, Hilmar

Austin, Sutton, Hilmar

Chris Flores, Hilmar

Treven, Crowley, Hilmar

Trent Mallonee, Los Banos

Josh Gomes, Los Banos

Mike Chavarria, Los Banos

Trey Augustine, Los Banos

Kody Cardoza, Los Banos

Trever Flores, Gustine

Oliver Perez, Gustine

Diego Reynoso, Pacheco

Steven Domanski, Pacheco

Daniel Saucedo, Delhi

Cesar Avila, Livingston

Sergio Torres, Livingston

South Roster

Braiden Ward, El Capitan

Sai Davuluri, El Cacpitan

Elijah Reid, El Capitan

Cameron Anderon, Dos Palos

Nick Opez, Dos Palos

Nathan Valencia, Dos Palos

Gabriel Galindo, Dos Palos

Grant Deal, Merced

Clayton Hall, Merced

Beto Marquez, Le Grand

Mauricio Reyes, Le Grand

Brady Mello, Golden Valley

Joe Flores, Golden Valley

Jake Lee, Sonora

Johnny Gillespie, Sonora

Joe Montelongo, Sonora

Braden Hobbs, Sonora

Joesph Freitas, Mariposa

Dillon Mah, Mariposa

Miachel Medinas, Mariposa

Leo Kari, Mariposa

