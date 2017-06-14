Merced’s Kim finds his way to Golfer of the Year

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt Pause 3:30 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced High players 4:57 Shawn & Sean Show: Central Section predictions, Week 2 5:21 Shawn & Sean Show: Sac-Joaquin Section predictions, Week 2 6:23 Shawn and Sean Show: Predictions for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs 4:28 Shawn and Sean Show: Taking a look at the high school football playoff brackets 6:13 Sean & Shawn Show:Large School Predictions for Week 10 4:22 Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10 5:50 Shawn & Sean Show: Playoff bubble teams 3:55 Shawn & Sean Show: Large-school predictions, Week 9 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Merced High senior Peter Kim talks about his season, soy sauce and his shoulder injury. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com). sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

Merced High senior Peter Kim talks about his season, soy sauce and his shoulder injury. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com). sjansen@mercedsunstar.com