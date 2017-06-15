County Clash: Merced vs Stanislaus County All-Star Game on Friday

Bragging rights will be on the line during the County Clash, which pits the Stanislaus County All-Stars against Merced County All-Stars at Merced College.
First pitch of the Stanislaus County vs Merced County All-Star Baseball Game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday night.
The Merced team will feature a strong pitching staff that dominated in last week’s Merced County All-Star Game that was won by the North 2-1. The Merced team will feature pitchers like El Capitan’s Sai Davuluri, Livingston’s Cesar Avila and Mariposa’s Joey Freitas.
The Stanislaus County All-Stars are led by Modesto Metro Conference MVP Matt Dallas from Gregori, Western Athletic Conference MVP Santiago Cantu of Patterson and Valley Oak League MVP Blake Whiting of Oakdale. Whiting was named the MVP of last week’s Rotary Sunrise Classic after striking out the side in the ninth inning.
Merced County defeated Stanislaus County 3-1 in last year’s game.
