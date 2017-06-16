Los Banos’ Barcellos continues to improve his game

Quentin Barcellos is always looking for ways to improve his game on the tennis court. This year the Los Banos High sophomore wanted to play more aggressive.
No more sitting back and waiting for his opponent to make a mistake. Barcellos wanted to be more proactive in his approach.
He added pace to his shot, while continually looking to hit his spots. Once again he was one of the top players in the Western Athletic Conference, defeating every player in straight sets except Ceres’ Nolan McCaig.
After posting a 12-3 record in league, Barcellos is the Sun-Star Boys Tennis Player of the Year the second consecutive season.
“One of my goals was to be more aggressive,” Barcellos said. “I wanted to be more aggressive than last year. I did pretty well. It helped win points faster.”
McCaig defeated Barcellos in the WAC singles finals for the second straight season.
Despite going 12-0 against every other opponent in the WAC, it was the matchups with McCaig that Barcellos looked forward to the most.
“It really helps playing some like that,” Barcellos said. “It makes me better.”
Tennis seemed like a natural sport for Barcellos to play. His older siblings played tennis. His grandfather and mother played tennis. His mother Lynn has been the longtime boys and girls tennis coach at Los Banos High.
“He had his brother and sister to hit with,” Lynn said. “He started young, but he didn’t get into tennis until right before high school. It was around seventh or eighth grade when he got into the sport.”
Mom and youngest son also seemed to have the mother/coach dynamic worked out.
“She doesn’t usually talk when I’m on the court,” Quentin said. “I don’t like it. I just don’t like people talking to me in general during a match. I like to figure it out on my own. When the match is over she’ll tell me what I did wrong or what I need to work on.”
“I don’t talk to him during the match,” Lynn said. “I just let him play. He’s really good, when you get to that level, you know what you need to do or you can figure out what you need to do.”
With McCaig and some of the other seniors in the WAC graduating, Quentin will be the one to beat next season. Especially after reaching the WAC finals back-to-back years.
His plan is to continue improving his game.
“I’m trying to hit the ball harder,” he said. “I’m not just waiting for my opponent to make a mistake. I want to hit the ball hard in the corners. It takes work to perfect those angles. I learned how to do certain shots. I worked on a drop shot and how to get more top spin on my shot.”
What will it feel like with all the other WAC players gunning for him?
“I don’t know what it will feel like,” Quentin said. “I haven’t had that feeling yet.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
All-Area Honors
Jose Falconi, Golden Valley
Adrian Gomes, Buhach Colony
Spencer Fleutsch, Merced
Oliver Calos, El Capitan
Eduardo Delgadillo, Atwater
All-Area Schedule
Wednesday – Boys Volleyball
Thursday – Boys Golf
Friday – Track
Today – Boys Tennis
Monday – Swimming
Tuesday – Softball
Wednesday – Baseball
