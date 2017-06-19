Atwater's Cheyenne Mahy poses for a portrait at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, June 16, 2017. Mahy is the Merced Sun-Star Softball Player of the Year.
Atwater's Cheyenne Mahy poses for a portrait at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, June 16, 2017. Mahy is the Merced Sun-Star Softball Player of the Year. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater's Cheyenne Mahy poses for a portrait at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, June 16, 2017. Mahy is the Merced Sun-Star Softball Player of the Year. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

High School Sports

June 19, 2017 1:49 PM

Mahy’s love of the game leads to excellence on the field

By Shawn Jansen

sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

There’s not much that can bother Cheyenne Mahy when she’s on the softball diamond. The Atwater High senior could be pitching in a pressure-packed situation with the bases loaded in a close game and Mahy will still crack a smile.

In Mahy’s mind, she’s doing what she loves. She’s playing softball.

“I just love this game,” Mahy said. “I love being out there. I love the pressure situations. It makes it fun for me. I love playing with my teammates.”

Mahy was selected as the Central California Conference MVP after leading the Falcons (16-6-1) to their first conference championship since 1980. Mahy was a double threat with her arm in the circle or with the bat.

Mahy is also the Sun-Star Softball Player of the Year.

“She loves to be on the field,” said Atwater coach Robert Santistevan. “She’s a fierce competitor, don’t be fooled. That smile of hers is awesome, but when she’s out there she’s there for business. She has a great personality on the field.

“She likes to have fun out there, especially at practice. She likes to put in the time at practice, whether it’s doing drills or whatever we’re working on. She never misses a practice. She loves it.”

Mahy was a four-year starter for the Falcons and became their ace as soon as she arrived on campus. She finished her senior season with a 12-3 record and a 0.83 ERA. She struck out 164 hitters in 111 innings pitched. She also hit .377 with six home runs with 20 RBIs.

“I’ve changed so much,” Mahy said. “When I was a freshman, I was that kid who didn’t quite know what she was getting herself into. I was so nervous playing a lot of girls that were 17 years old and I was 14. I’ve only gained more confidence as each year has past.”

In a conference that was dominated by pitching, Mahy more than held her own every time she took the circle. The result was Atwater’s first league championship in 37 years.

It was an accomplishment Mahy and her teammates will cherish.

“It was magical,” she said. “It’s something we all been working hard to do, especially us three seniors who have played four years. It wasn’t just for us, but for our school and the past players.”

Mahy’s next softball chapter in her life will take her to Texas Woman’s University where she accepted a softball scholarship.

“I’m really excited to see different parts of the country,” Mahy said. “I get to see Texas. We’ll travel around a lot during college. It’s going to be a great experience.”

Don’t expect Mahy to forget where she came from. Her four years at Atwater High have meant a lot to her.

“I’m going to remember the girls,” she said. “All the teammates I’ve had throughout the years have made me the person I am, especially our coach Robert. We’ve gone through a lot and he’s taught me a lot.

“I think the four years I’ve been in high school our team has never had drama. We all get along like sisters. It starts from the top and works it’s way down. None of us have ever had an issue with Robert. He’s been such a great coach.”

Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports

All-Area Honors

Tatyana Anderson, Buhach Colony

Janessa Jasso, Dos Palos

Aly Waltman, Los Banos

Leah Lafata, Mariposa

Cassie Gasper, El Capitan

Marissa Bertuccio, Golden Valley

Jewels Perez, Merced

Payton Paz, Dos Palos

Samantha Jacquez, Pacheco

Katie Bettis, Atwater

Violet Matlock, Mariposa

Teya Vincent, Dos Palos

Kiara Azevedo, Los Banos

Eleanor Nelson, Stone Ridge Christian

Coach: Irene Barrantes, Dos Palos

All-Area schedule

Wednesday: Boys volleyball

Thursday: Boys golf

Friday: Track and field

Saturday: Boys tennis

Monday: Swimming

Tuesday: Softball

Wednesday: Baseball

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 5:26

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt
Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced High players 3:30

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced High players
Shawn & Sean Show: Central Section predictions, Week 2 4:57

Shawn & Sean Show: Central Section predictions, Week 2

View More Video