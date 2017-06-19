Mahy’s love of the game leads to excellence on the field

There’s not much that can bother Cheyenne Mahy when she’s on the softball diamond. The Atwater High senior could be pitching in a pressure-packed situation with the bases loaded in a close game and Mahy will still crack a smile.
In Mahy’s mind, she’s doing what she loves. She’s playing softball.
“I just love this game,” Mahy said. “I love being out there. I love the pressure situations. It makes it fun for me. I love playing with my teammates.”
Mahy was selected as the Central California Conference MVP after leading the Falcons (16-6-1) to their first conference championship since 1980. Mahy was a double threat with her arm in the circle or with the bat.
Mahy is also the Sun-Star Softball Player of the Year.
“She loves to be on the field,” said Atwater coach Robert Santistevan. “She’s a fierce competitor, don’t be fooled. That smile of hers is awesome, but when she’s out there she’s there for business. She has a great personality on the field.
“She likes to have fun out there, especially at practice. She likes to put in the time at practice, whether it’s doing drills or whatever we’re working on. She never misses a practice. She loves it.”
Mahy was a four-year starter for the Falcons and became their ace as soon as she arrived on campus. She finished her senior season with a 12-3 record and a 0.83 ERA. She struck out 164 hitters in 111 innings pitched. She also hit .377 with six home runs with 20 RBIs.
“I’ve changed so much,” Mahy said. “When I was a freshman, I was that kid who didn’t quite know what she was getting herself into. I was so nervous playing a lot of girls that were 17 years old and I was 14. I’ve only gained more confidence as each year has past.”
In a conference that was dominated by pitching, Mahy more than held her own every time she took the circle. The result was Atwater’s first league championship in 37 years.
It was an accomplishment Mahy and her teammates will cherish.
“It was magical,” she said. “It’s something we all been working hard to do, especially us three seniors who have played four years. It wasn’t just for us, but for our school and the past players.”
Mahy’s next softball chapter in her life will take her to Texas Woman’s University where she accepted a softball scholarship.
“I’m really excited to see different parts of the country,” Mahy said. “I get to see Texas. We’ll travel around a lot during college. It’s going to be a great experience.”
Don’t expect Mahy to forget where she came from. Her four years at Atwater High have meant a lot to her.
“I’m going to remember the girls,” she said. “All the teammates I’ve had throughout the years have made me the person I am, especially our coach Robert. We’ve gone through a lot and he’s taught me a lot.
“I think the four years I’ve been in high school our team has never had drama. We all get along like sisters. It starts from the top and works it’s way down. None of us have ever had an issue with Robert. He’s been such a great coach.”
All-Area Honors
Tatyana Anderson, Buhach Colony
Janessa Jasso, Dos Palos
Aly Waltman, Los Banos
Leah Lafata, Mariposa
Cassie Gasper, El Capitan
Marissa Bertuccio, Golden Valley
Jewels Perez, Merced
Payton Paz, Dos Palos
Samantha Jacquez, Pacheco
Katie Bettis, Atwater
Violet Matlock, Mariposa
Teya Vincent, Dos Palos
Kiara Azevedo, Los Banos
Eleanor Nelson, Stone Ridge Christian
Coach: Irene Barrantes, Dos Palos
