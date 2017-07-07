Why the only wrestling coach in Buhach Colony’s 17-year history is retiring

Eric Osmer was introduced to wrestling while in middle school in Atwater in 1971. Forty-six years later, the coach who started the Buhach Colony High wrestling program when the school opened in 2000 is retiring from coaching.
Osmer, 55, is taking a break, at least for now.
“At the beginning of the season, I thought I could do it for a few more years,” Osmer said. “As the season went on, I got tired. I guess going 100 mph for 17 years at Buhach finally caught up with me.”
Osmer has been coaching wrestling for 31 years, including 12 years at Atwater High before coming over to Buhach Colony when the school opened. He’s married to a longtime coach in Michelle, who has coached volleyball and softball at Atwater, Buhach Colony and is now coaching volleyball at Livingston.
“Michelle has always understood why I put in the time and I’ve understood why she puts in the time,” Eric said. “We’re always spending time with other people’s kids. We’ve always been a good support system for each other.”
It’s been a rewarding career for the Buhach Colony coach.
Osmer led the Thunder to back-to-back Sac-Joaquin Section dual championships in 2005 and 2006. Under Osmer, 18 Buhach Colony wrestlers qualified for the state tournament.
Not bad for somebody who had doubts when he started his own program at Buhach Colony.
“The biggest challenge for me was the fear of failure,” Osmer said. “When I first got the head coaching job at Buhach I knew I could coach. I had coached at Atwater and Clovis, but I had this fear of failing as a program. I wanted to make sure I did a good job. I was always stressed about what I could do better.”
One area Osmer focused on with his program was fitness. Other teams weren’t going to outwork his in practice. Weight training and running became staples for the Thunder wrestling program.
Osmer wanted his wrestlers to have an edge in the third round when their opponents were tired.
“His guys were tenacious,” said Golden Valley coach Chopper Mello, who has been friends with Osmer for 30 years. “His guys on the mat were going to be technically sound, but you knew Buhach guys were going to be ready. One thing we pride ourselves on is being able to win matches in the third round, but when you wrestled Buhach you knew Eric would have his guys in top shape.”
Osmer demanded a lot from his wrestlers. Whether it was all the running, lifting weights or 3 to 4 hour practices during the season. One byproduct of all the time spent with his wrestlers is the relationships he’s formed with his guys over the years.
The emotions involved with wrestling is hard to match when you get late in the season. Kids take the mat in big tournaments with their whole season on the line. Coaches are right there in their corner for the ride and are there to celebrate the big moments or lend a shoulder to cry on when everything comes suddenly to a screeching stop.
“Every single day after practice he tells us a story,” said former Thunder wrestler Juan Rosales, who qualified for state last season. “It’s always a story about him, a mistake he’s made or seen. But every single day he does it. After a really hard, long practice he’ll tell us a story.
“It’s really like a father-son relationship. He treats us like his own. He’ll never turn his back on us if we show him we’re willing to work hard. He’s always been there for us.”
Jewel Jackson graduated from Buhach Colony in 2005 and still keeps in contact with Osmer.
“He wasn’t just my coach he was like my dad,” Jackson said. “He was a father figure for me. He didn’t just teach me about wrestling. He taught me life lessons. He showed me how to be a great man. He loved all of the kids like they were his own. I’m sorry that future wrestlers at Buhach won’t get to learn from him like I did.”
Mello says one thing he’s learned from Osmer over the years was the benefit of forming strong bonds with your wrestlers.
“High school kids bring a lot to the table,” Mello said. “Some of thing bring a lot of baggage. Some are going to disappoint you. I learned a lot from Eric about the relationships he’s formed with his guys. When they make a mistake he’s there for them. Eric is always there for his kids. You look on social media and a lot of the Buhach kids call him dad.”
Osmer says the thing he’ll miss the most is sharing big moments with his wrestlers. There have been plenty of big moments during his career.
Moments like the two section championships. A moment like traveling to Athens and watching one of his former wrestlers at Atwater, Jamill Kelly, win a silver medal in the 2004 Olympics. There was that moment in 2007 when Osmer got to watch his son, Daniel, win a Masters championship.
“Those are jump-out-of-your-chair moments,” Osmer said. “When a kid wins a big match or a championship. I’m going to miss that part of it.”
Osmer isn’t ruling out a return to coaching in some capacity. Although he says the plan is to take at least a year off.
“I want to take a year off and catch my breath,” Osmer said. “We’ll see what happens. I’m not saying I’m done with wrestling forever. It’s been a part of my life for 46 years. We’ll see how it goes.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments