Before she plays in high school, local water polo phenom is already in Team USA pipeline

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Rider injured when motorcycle slams into stopped truck near Merced Pause 0:25 Man robs Chowchilla cigarette store at gunpoint 1:20 El Capitan's Kendall Thomas 5:30 Watch Stephen Miller's heated exchange with CNN's Jim Acosta over immigration 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 3:30 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced High players 4:57 Shawn & Sean Show: Central Section predictions, Week 2 5:21 Shawn & Sean Show: Sac-Joaquin Section predictions, Week 2 6:23 Shawn and Sean Show: Predictions for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs 4:28 Shawn and Sean Show: Taking a look at the high school football playoff brackets Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kendall Thomas spent some of her summer training with the Team USA 2017 Women's National Cadet Team. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com). sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

Kendall Thomas spent some of her summer training with the Team USA 2017 Women's National Cadet Team. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com). sjansen@mercedsunstar.com