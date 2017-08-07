Why Stone Ridge Christian has a new football coach just weeks before the season begins

After coaching stops in Kerman, Fresno and El Capitan, Mark Gutierrez wanted to continue working toward his goal of becoming a head football coach when he joined the Stone Ridge Christian staff this spring.
Gutierrez, 37, didn’t expect it to happen this soon.
Gutierrez was recently named to the new head football coach at Stone Ridge Christian after Keith Borges stepped down last week for family reasons.
With the the first game against Fresno Christian less than three weeks away, it’s not the ideal time to be making coaching changes. However, Gutierrez has already built a relationship with many of the players since joining the staff this spring.
“I think Mark is going to fit in perfectly at our school,” said Stone Ridge Christian athletic director Joe Darretta. “He’s a good guy and the kids have responded to him. I think the transition will be a lot smoother than people think. I really appreciate Keith stepping last year. It was his second tenure with the school. He was our first football coach here.
“Keith has his own business in town that he’s beginning. He’s a great guy. We appreciated everything he’s done.”
Gutierrez becomes the fourth new coach in Merced County this season, joining Frank Solis at El Capitan, Seneca Ybarra at Atwater and Ronnie LaBry at Gustine.
Gutierrez takes over a program that has reached the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII championship game three consecutive years and came home with two blue section banners in 2014 and 2015. Stone Ridge Christian lost to Brookside Christian 54-21 in the championship game last season. The Knights have compiled a 33-7 record the past three seasons.
However, Gutierrez is also the third different head coach in 3 years.
“It’s definitely a unique thing being here,” Gutierrez said. “Our seniors were (sophomores) when this team made the run to a NorCal Bowl game. We have experience all the way down and then you mix in the talent of some of our young men. Like I told the parents, I’m here to continue the tradition laid out by coach (Art) DeJager and coach Borges.”
Gutierrez originally joined the staff in the spring as the new offensive coordinator. He spent the last two years at El Capitan as the defensive coordinator. Prior to coming to Merced, Gutierrez spent 7 years coaching at Kerman and one season coaching at Fresno High.
The players aren’t going to be asked to learn a new offensive system. Everything will stay the same and Gutierrez plans to continue to call the offensive plays.
“One of the reasons I came to Stone Ridge was to coach with coach Borges,” said Gutierrez, who graduated from Lincoln High in Stockton in 1998. “I wanted to continue to work toward my goal of becoming a head coach. I wasn’t expecting it to happen this soon.
“As far as Xs and Os, there will be nothing different from what the kids learned this spring. It should be a smooth transition.”
