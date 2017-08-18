Skills video helps Buhach Colony softball star Mercado land scholarhsip offer

Paytin Mercado did her best to get her name out there to college coaches. The Buhach Colony softball star sent out daily e-mails to coaches to let them know she was interested in coming to play for them. Sometimes as many as 50 e-mails a day.
Mercado was willing to do whatever it took to work toward her dream of playing softball in college.
It was Mercado’s 3-minute, 13-second skills video posted on YouTube that caught the attention of Southern University softball coach John Garris.
Garris reached out to Mercado after watching Mercado’s video and eventually flew out to California to watch Mercado play with her club team All-America Sports Academy out of Brentwood.
Garris liked what he saw, eventually offering a chance for Mercado to visit the campus in Baton Rouge, L.A. and offering her a softball scholarship. Mercado visited the campus last weekend and verbally committed to accept the scholarship offer to Southern University.
#GoJags #JagNation pic.twitter.com/hSgmpKyP1p— Paytin Mercado (@sweeetpeeeaaa) August 12, 2017
“I loved Louisiana,” Mercado said. “Going there and stepping on campus, you could just feel the history. I loved everything about the campus, how historic the college is. I want to be a history major and you could see the history all around you.
“I also felt the coaches are really genuine with you. They care about you. They don’t just care about your athletic ability. They care about you graduating.”
One of Mercado’s coaches at Southern University will have Merced County ties. Ed Monroe from Los Banos was recently hired as the Jaguars pitching coach.
Mercado’s YouTube video didn’t just catch the attention of college coaches. It also caught the eye of coaches with the Mexican National Team. They saw the video and Mercado was invited to tryout for the Mexican Junior National Team in Tijuana.
Mercado was one of 130 players to tryout out with just two outfield spots available and she was chosen for the team.
“They saw my skills video and e-mailed me,” Mercado said. “That’s something I’ve wanted to do the last four or five years. The e-mail came out of nowhere. Being apart of the team was so cool. I got to experience playing international softball.”
Mercado decided to do the skills video after some of her club teammates suggested it. A lot of them had made their own videos and soon received scholarship offers.
In the video, which was put together by a company called FastPitch Media, Mercado showed off a variety of skills including: hitting, bunting, running and fielding.
“I did want to put myself out there,” she said. “I didn’t know if I was going to go to school in state or out of state. Either way, coaches are going to be coming to you unless you reach out to them.
“I just felt like along with the 50 e-mails I sent out a day, the 30-emails a I sent out a day, that it would be nice for them to see how I am as a player and hopefully they see how I am as a person through that video.”
Mercado, who has a 3.5 GPA, will be a fourth-year varsity player for the Thunder this spring. Buhach Colony coach Nancy Williamson says Southern University is getting a special player.
“Paytin is one of the most dedicated players I’ve ever had,” Williamson said. “She practices on her own 24-7. She lives, breathes and eats softball. She always up and encouraging and helping the younger players. She’s a great kid. She’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team.
“She’s fast, she can slap hit, bunt, hit the long ball and she has an amazing arm.”
During her recruiting process Mercado wanted to find a place she can call home for at least the next 4 years. She’s confident Southern University will provide that.
“Through this journey of mine with recruiting and everything, I needed to find my home away from home and I did,” Mercado said. “I feel blessed.”
