How Chowchilla football is channeling its inner Pat Hill with the move up to D-III.

The Chowchilla High football team is a victim of their own success.
After going 28-5 the past three seasons, including a 2015 Valley Championship, the Central Section moved the Tribe up from Division IV to Division III this season.
That means Chowchilla, a school with 1,066 students, will have to slug it out in the playoffs with bigger schools like Tulare Western (1,859), Madera (2,162) and Fresno High (2,338). Not to mention strong private schools like Bakersfield Christian and San Joaquin Memorial.
“In all honesty, I don’t like how our section does it,” said Chowchilla coach Alex Pittz. “They don’t take school size into account at all. They only look at competitive equality. But I feel it’s a waste of time and energy to complain about it. I feel we can step on the field and compete with anybody.
“It’s almost that old Pat Hill mentality: anyone, any where at any time.”
The Tribe feel they have the playmakers returning to compete with bigger schools. Pittz feels his group of ball carriers are as good as they’ve had in recent years with players like Justin Cantrell, Damon Perry and Asa Shields.
“Justin is a legitimate Division I player in my opinion,” Pittz said. “He’s a manchild. Him and Damon will be splitting time at running back. Asa gives us experience at the wingback spot.”
Shields led the team with 915 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season. He averaged 8.5 yards per carry. Cantrell was also effective on the ground, averaging 8.9 yards per carry and finishing with 461 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
The key for the Tribe will be up front on offense. The line is young with a freshman and at least one sophomore in the starting lineup. Players like Angel Deleon and Zach Mcgraw will be expected to lead the way for an inexperienced line.
“We have a strong brotherhood,” Shields said. “We all trust each other. I think we’ll trust each other more on Friday nights.”
The Tribe have been spoiled with the size and talent they’ve had up front during their long playoff runs the past two seasons. Pittz says the plan may be to shrink the playbook for the first couple weeks of the season. As the young guys pick up the system, the playbook will expand.
“You don’t have the success we’ve had without good guys up front,” Pittz said. “I feel we can be good again up front. We just have young guys. Those guys will be a big part of what we do. You can be great at running back, but you’ve got to be able to block for them. The learning curve has to be short.”
Some of the younger players coming up are little brothers of past Chowchilla stars. Jaylinn Gaines is a sophomore and will play tight end and defensive end. His older brother DeVaughn Gaines was a quarterback for Pittz. Quinton Stewart will play cornerback and wingback as a freshman this season. His older brother Anthony Stewart was also a four-year starter for Pittz and played on the Valley Championship team in 2015.
The defense will also be anchored by Perry and Cantrell at middle linebacker. The duo were two of the top tacklers from last year’s team that posted shutouts in four of its first five games.
“We’re going up to Division III,” Perry said. “There’s a lot of pressure on us now.
“We’re the underdog going into a big, big dog pit,” Shields added.
One thing teams have come to expect from Chowchilla teams is a never-quit attitude. The players embrace the blue-collar approach after putting in hours upon hours of time in the weight room in the offseason.
“I feel by the time we get to this time of year with the big commitment we ask of our guys, but the time we put the pads on we have a hard-working group of kids,” Pittz said. “We’re always going to be that blue-collar type of team. My guys are going to have that strong work ethic.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Chowchilla 2017 Schedule
Aug. 25 – vs Roosevelt (at Sunnyside)
Sept 1 – vs Fresno
Sept. 8 – vs Immanuel
Sept. 15 – vs Central Valley Christian
Sept. 22 – at Dos Palos
Sept. 29 – at Los Banos
Oct. 6 – at Kerman
Oct. 13 – vs Washington Union
Oct. 27 – vs Sierra
Nov. 3 – at Liberty
