No substitute for experience. Veteran Del Campo team pounds Merced in opener.

More Videos 0:50 Passenger describes crash involving Merced police vehicle Pause 0:46 Merced police vehicle involved in 3-car crash 1:26 Gustine man backed into school bus, arrested for DUI 0:20 6 car pileup on Yosemite Avenue in Merced 0:26 Yosemite High students collect eclipse data for NASA 0:34 Overturned almond truck blocks on-ramp near Chowchilla 1:41 Homicide Victim's Family Speaks 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt 3:30 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced High players 4:57 Shawn & Sean Show: Central Section predictions, Week 2 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Xavier Stewart talks about Merced lss to Del Campo Xavier Stewart's two touchdown catches weren't enough in Merced's 41-14 loss to Del Campo on Friday night. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com). Xavier Stewart's two touchdown catches weren't enough in Merced's 41-14 loss to Del Campo on Friday night. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com). sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

Xavier Stewart's two touchdown catches weren't enough in Merced's 41-14 loss to Del Campo on Friday night. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com). sjansen@mercedsunstar.com