No substitute for experience. Veteran Del Campo team pounds Merced in opener.

With a lot of new faces in key positions for the Merced High football team, it’s going to take time before everything starts clicking smoothly.
Bears coach Rob Scheidt saw the good and the bad during Friday night’s season-opening 41-14 loss to Del Campo at Veterans Stadium.
The Cougars were a tough matchup with 33 seniors, a big offense line that took advantage of its size and a group of talented skill players like quarterback Tyler Dimino, running backs Greg Cabral and Levi Markey and receiver Marshaun Hunter.
“The learning curve for us was high tonight,” Scheidt said. “Those guys are seniors. They have 33 seniors, who return from a very good football team last year. They came in and pounded the rock. We got better as the game went on. We have a lot of young guys, but it’s a process.”
At times in the first half the Bears looked overmatched in a rematch of two teams that split two games last season.
Both Markey (157 rushing yards and a touchdown) and Cabral (131 rushing yards and a touchdown) went over 100 rushing yards as the Cougars rushed for 352 yards as a team. Most of the yards came straight up the middle.
Dimino, who completed 8-of-9 passes for 149 yards, tossed four touchdowns in the first half, hooking up with Hunter for three scores as Del Campo opened a 27-0 lead.
Hunter is a transfer from Elk Grove and if his Cougars debut is any indication, he has quickly built chemistry with his new quarterback.
“I’m there with him on the field and off the field,” said Hunter, who scored on touchdown receptions of 37, 6 and 25 yards and also had two sacks at linebacker. “In the weight room I’m right next to Tyler. I’m at his house evaluating film with him. We’re always talking football.”
Meanwhile, the Bears stumbled over their own feet early in the first half.
Merced had four false-start penalties that helped stall drives. When Merced got out of its own way, the offense got going as quarterback Dhameer Warren and running back Andre Barnett combined for 164 rushing yards.
Warren hooked up with Xavier Stewart for two touchdown passes. The first one helped close out the first half to cut the Cougars’ lead to 27-7.
Stewart then outjumped a defender in the corner of the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter to pull the Bears within 27-14.
“Coach called a corner route in the end zone,” Stewart said. “I faked the slant and then Dhameer threw a perfect pass for me to go up and get.”
Stewart then recovered the ensuing kickoff to give Merced the ball at Del Campo’s 46-yard line.
“It wasn’t an onside kick,” Scheidt said. “I can say it was and make myself seem smart. We called a squib kick and (Jesus Quiralte) mishit it and it worked out perfectly because we got the ball back. Watch when I try to dial it up next time it won’t happen.”
The Bears failed to capitalize on the turnover as an interception in the end zone stopped the scoring opportunity. Merced turned the ball over twice in the red zone and also missed a field goal after a turnover in the first half.
“Those drives are important,” Stewart said. “That’s three touchdowns that could have pushed us back in the game and maybe we win. You have to score when you get those chances.”
Merced will look to rebound next week at Gregori.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
