Why some of the elite volleyball teams in the Valley are flocking to GV’s tournament.

Golden Valley volleyball coach Kelly Leonardo and athletic director Matt Thissen are always looking for ways to improve the Central California Classic volleyball tournament.
They think they found a way this year.
The 23rd edition of the Central California Classic will feature an Elite Division, which will be comprised of 12 teams that reached the state playoffs last season. Those 12 teams will be divided into three pools and will create some interesting matchups Friday and Saturday until a champion is crowned.
“We wanted to add more teams than we’ve had in the past,” Leonardo said. “We realized a lot of our teams made the playoffs so we thought of an elite division. We feel it’s going to make the tournament a lot more competitive. The elite teams are only going to play other elite teams.
“We’re proud to bring that style of play to our gym at Golden Valley.”
There will be 44 teams in all competing in the tournament.
There will be eight other pools of four teams playing at eight gyms across Merced County.
The four teams in the red pool of the Elite Division are St. Ignatius (San Francisco), Sonora, Turlock and JW North (Riverside). They will play at Golden Valley on Friday with first matches starting at 3:30 p.m. The white pool is comprised of Clovis West, Tracy, Buhach Colony and River Valley (Yuba City) and will play at Buhach Colony on Friday. The blue pool will consist of Pitman, Clovis, Exeter and Hilmar and will play at El Capitan on Friday.
St. Ignatius, Turlock and Sonora all reached the NorCal finals last season. Pitman is the three-time defending Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 champions.
The top two teams from each pool will advance to the Gold Playoffs at Merced College on Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m. with the championship game scheduled for approximately 1 p.m.
“We’re really excited they invited us to play,” said Buhach Colony coach Andy Hill. “It’s great competition. It’s hard competition, but we booked a tough schedule this season to get us ready for a long playoff run. I like that we’re going to play three tough games.”
Other area teams competing outside of the Elite Division will be Golden Valley, Le Grand, El Capitan, Dos Palos, Merced, Pacheco, Atwater, Delhi, Los Banos, Stone Ridge Christian at Livingston. With a lot of the top tier teams moving to another division it will make the tournament competitive for most teams.
Leonardo said the response to creating an Elite Division was positive from the coaches.
“When we sent out the e-mail, they said, ‘Yes, absolutely,’” Leonardo said. “The coaches were pretty pumped. We’re going to have some of the top teams from the southern half of the Valley to some of the top teams from the northern half of the Valley. It’s going to be fun to see them compete.”
