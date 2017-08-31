Downey overtime loss was tough to stomach, but Buhach Colony focused on Tracy

As a football coach, when you open the season with a loss you’re left with a lot of questions.
Are we practicing hard enough?
Are we doing everything we can as coaches? Are we studying enough film?
Are we calling the right plays? Are we playing the right players?
Buhach Colony football coach Kevin Navarra was asking himself many of those same questions this past weekend after the Thunder opened the season with a gut-wrenching 58-55 loss in double overtime to Downey. Especially after Buhach Colony had built a 28-8 lead in the first half.
“You find out a lot about yourself after the first game,” Navarra said. “Offensively we ran the ball as I expected us to run it. I don’t think our passing game got going because we didn’t need it. Overall as a team, we’ve got to fight. I told the guys I can’t coach that. I can encourage it, but that’s got to come from them.”
Navarra liked the way his team battled back in the second half after falling behind.
The Thunder (0-1) will try to even their record on Friday night against Tracy (0-1) at Dave Honey Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.
The start of the game has been moved back 45 minutes because of the scorching temperatures predicted for Friday. Many games across the Valley have been pushed back to avoid the heat. Uncharged timeouts for water breaks will be common with a high of 107 degrees expected on Friday in Merced.
“We felt the heat this week,” said Buhach Colony junior Jon Buttrey. “We battled through it and had solid practices all week. It’s nothing we can’t handle.”
Buttrey is one of the seven players who played up at the varsity level last year as sophomores. The junior had a big game on offense rushing the ball and defensively he was everywhere for the Thunder last week.
Buttrey said last week’s loss was tough to get over. It’s one you can’t help but think about all weekend.
“It hurt,” Buttrey said. “I probably didn’t get over it until we got back in the room and started watching film on Tracy. At that point we’re getting ready for Tracy. We’re able to put that game in the past, but you leave that chip on your shoulder.”
Navarra said one of the things he’s looking for this week is players looking for more playing time to step up during the game and show it.
“We’re asking a lot of guys early to go both ways,” Navarra said. “I’m relying on my returning guys a lot. I want the other guys to step up. We need another corner to be able to step in if L.J. (Wallace) has played offense.”
The Bulldogs opened their season with a 27-7 loss to San Ramon Valley. Tracy’s running game was held to just 44 yards on 31 carries. Bulldogs quarterback Logan Fife was able to pass for 206 yards.
Navarra expects to see the Bulldogs come out and establish the run early against Buhach Colony.
“I saw somewhere where everyone left on Tracy’s schedule lost their first game,” Navarra said. “I think Tracy expects to be good and they want to run the ball. San Ramon Valley is a good team and they probably figure that’s why they couldn’t run the ball. I expect them to try to establish their fullback. We’re going to have to show up and play well to stop it.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Friday, Sept. 1
Buhach Colony vs. Tracy, 7:45 p.m.
Delhi at Johansen, 8 p.m.
Beyer at Golden Valley, 7 p.m.
Merced at Gregori, 8 p.m.
Lathrop at Hilmar, 8:30 p.m.
Liberty Ranch vs. Los Banos (at Galt), 8 p.m.
Amador at Livingston, 8 p.m.
Atwater at McNair, 8 p.m.
El Capitan at Oakdale, 8 p.m.
Ripon Christian vs. Stone Ridge Christian (at Castle Field), 7:30 p.m.
Heritage (Brentwood) at Pacheco, 8:15 p.m.
Gustine at Linden, 8 p.m.
Fresno at Chowchilla, 8 p.m.
Roosevelt at Dos Palos, 7:30 p.m.
Comments