Livingston’s Guzman scores four touchdowns; Gustine’s Perez tops 300 rushing yards

Anderson Guzman had a career night, scoring four touchdowns to lead the Livingston High football team to a 42-0 win over Le Grand on Friday night at Livingston High.
Guzman scored on runs of 3, 2, 4 and 38 yards against the outmanned Bulldogs.
It was a tough week leading up to the game for Le Grand (0-2) after the firing of coach Raul Alvarez on Monday. Interim coach Aaron Martinez took over. The Bulldogs had three injured players out, including quarterback Beto Marquez.
Le Grand couldn’t get much of anything going against the Wolves defense.
The Livingston defense helped with the scoring late as Christian Maldonado returned an interception for a touchdown. The Wolves are 2-1 this season.
Gregori 35, El Capitan 6 in Merced – The Jaguars built a 35-0 lead with the help of two short touchdown runs by Mason Medrano as Gregori improved to 3-0. Ethan Meza scored the Gauchos’ lone touchdown on a 2-yard run. Gregori opened the season with wins over Golden Valley, Merced and now El Capitan. The Gauchos drop to 0-3.
Pacheco 42, Sierra 27 in Los Banos – The Panthers had three players top 100-yards rushing as they rushed for 415 yards to pull away late from the Timberwolves. Aric Barton carried the ball eight times for 146 yards and two touchdowns. His brother Shane Barton added 127 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Ronnie Garcia finished with 117 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries.
The Panthers (2-1) won depite fumbling eight times.
Gustine 30, Hilmar 24 in Gustine – Reds senior Oliver Perez ran wild, racking up 306 yards rushing and three touchdowns to help lead Gustine (2-0) to victory. Brandon Garbez added 122 yards on the ground and a touchdown for the Reds.
Gaven Azevedo caught six passes for 93 yards and a touchdown for Hilmar (2-1).
Stone Ridge Christian 40, Riverbank 0 in Riverbank – The Knights dominated as they forced a running clock in the second half. Stone Ridge Christian improves to 2-1.
Other area scores:
Buhach Colony 28, Clovis North 21
Fremont 42, Delhi 21
Mariposa 35, Minarets 14
Chowchilla 30, Immanuel 12
