Buhach Colony continues historic run. Thunder upsets Rocklin to reach title game.

The Buhach Colony boys water polo team is headed to the section title game for the first time in school history after defeating Rocklin 10-8 on Wednesday. (By Shawn Jansen/sjansen@mercedsunstar.com). sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

