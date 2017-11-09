Stone Ridge Christian senior Cole Houweling (26) stiff-arms Brookside Christian senior Stedman Quartermaine (17) during a a Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII playoff game at Castle Field in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Stone Ridge Christian beat Brookside Christian 50-13.
High School Sports

Houweling’s special performance leads Stone Ridge Christian to playoff rout.

By Shawn Jansen

sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

November 09, 2017 11:55 PM

The Stone Ridge Christian football team left no doubt in their first-round matchup against Brookside Christian, jumping out to a 36-point lead at the half and cruising to a 50-13 victory on Thursday night at Castle Field.

The No. 3 seed Knights (10-1) will face No. 2 Ripon Christian in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 17 in Ripon.

Cole Houweling scored three touchdowns on special teams with two punt returns and one kickoff return.

Stone Ridge Christian sprinted out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter as Shane Casillas scored on a 12-yard touchdown run. Houweling returned a punt 40 yards for a score and quarterback Bryce Louters ran in another touchdown from 11 yards out with 3:48 left in the first quarter.

Casillas later added a 2-yard touchdown run and Louters connected with Luke Jenkins on a 30-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 35-0.

After Brookside Christian (5-6) got on the board with a George Carter touchdown pass, Houweling returned the ensuing kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown to give SRC a 42-6 lead at the half.

The Knights will face Ripon Christian for the second time this season. Ripon Christian handed SRC its only loss of the season with a 35-6 win on Sept. 1.

Modesto Christian 55, Gustine 21 in Salida – The Crusaders (6-5) defeated the Reds for the second time this season. Modesto Christian only lead 21-13 at the half but outscored Gsutine 34-8 in the second half.

Other Area Scores:

Escalon 36, Mariposa 6

Kingsburg 20, Chowchilla 14

